PM Modi today while replying to the President’s Motion of Thanks launched a scathing attack on the Nehru-Gandhi Congress party.

The Prime Minister in a no-holds-barred address called out the footmen of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for serving not the nation but only one family.

The PM accused the Congress amongst the entire Opposition of denying opportunities to able political leaders in the opposition so that a few others are not overshadowed.

This was the Prime Minister indirect jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

“We have many young MPs in the House but if they speak up and if they flourish then maybe someone else’s image would be suppressed. So perhaps with that concern in mind, they do not let the House function so that young generation is not allowed any opportunity,” he said.

Taking another dig at Rahul Gandhi, the PM said that the Congress keeps launching the same product again and again.

He said, “Ek hi product baar baar launch karneke chakkar mein Congress ki dukaan pe tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai. (Because of launching the same product again and again, now the Congress is on the verge of shutting shop).”

“Aur yeh dukaan hum nahin keh rahe hain aaplog keh rahe hain. Aap log kehte hain dukaan kholi hai. (And this shop we are not saying, you (congress) have said this, you keep calling yourselves a shop publicly),” PM said.

PM Modi point by point explained exactly how the Opposition has resolved to reserve their seats in the opposition benches itself.

PM Modi not only called out “parivarvaad” (nepotism) but also described what characterises it. “Which parivarvaad are we discussing? If more than one person from the same family earns the will and support of the people through sheer hard work, we have never called it parivarvaad. We are discussing such parivarvaad where the party is run by the family, where the family members get prominence, where all decisions of the party are taken by the family members alone that is parivarvaad,” the Prime Minister said.