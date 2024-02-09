Friday, February 9, 2024
Pakistan Elections: 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed loses from Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Latif Khosa has secured victory against UN-proscribed terrorist Muhammad Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed from Lahore's NA 122 seat

Amid the voting of the general elections conducted on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Latif Khosa has secured victory against UN-proscribed terrorist Muhammad Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed from Lahore’s NA 122 seat, Pakistan media reported.

Latif Khosa garnered 117,109 votes while Talha Saeed received only 2024 votes. Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique got 77907 votes, as per local media reports.

Notably, Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is a UN-proscribed terrorist, is the founder of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and is wanted in India in numerous cases.

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political entity of Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for each and every national and provincial assembly constituency across Pakistan for the general elections held on February 8.

As the counting of votes is underway, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) had won 12 seats, Dawn reported. The daily, citing provisional results of the Election Commission of Pakistan, said that independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had won 9 seats.

Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions, and his supporters contested as independent candidates. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in 11 seats, Dawn reported.

Local media outlets in Pakistan today started reporting the results of the polls conducted in the national and provincial assemblies that began at 8 am on February 8 and was conducted until 5 pm on the same day.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry today said delay in election results, which was supposed to be out by Friday morning, was due to a “lack of connectivity,” which it stressed was the result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has contacted the Chief Secretaries, DROs and Provincial Election Commissioners, and issued strict instructions to ensure immediate declaration of results, according to an ECP press release cited by The News International reported.

Nawaz Sharif secured victory in NA-130 constituency with 171024 votes, Geo News reported, citing results from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the results received from all polling stations, former Prime Minister and brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in NA-123 seat by garnering 63,953 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem received 48,486 votes.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in the Lahore PP-158 seat by receiving 38,642 votes while independent candidate Yousuf Ali was runner-up with 23,847 votes. His son Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif won his seat with 105960 votes from Lahore’s NA-118 seat, according to ARY News report.

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz secured victory in Lahore’s PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes, according to ARY News report. According to unofficial results received from all polling stations, Hamza Shehbaz secured victory against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza, who received 100,803 votes, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali claimed that PTI is leading at 150 seats and will form government in all over Pakistan.

While sharing the video of Gohar Ali Khan, the post on Imran Khan’s official X handle reads, “InshAllah PTI will form governments in Punjab, KP and Federal. Any attempt to change the results overnight will be thwarted and not accepted at any cost by the people of Pakistan or the local and international observers and media – Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar”.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

