Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsOut-on-bail gangster Lakha Sidhana releases video from farmer protests site calling for rebellion against...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Out-on-bail gangster Lakha Sidhana releases video from farmer protests site calling for rebellion against Modi govt, Delhi police on high alert

"We have to break the barricades and enter Delhi. Now, it is the question of our dignity and existence. It is the question of our future generations," he added.

OpIndia Staff
Lakha Sidhana instigate protesting farmers
Gangster-turned-radical Lakha Sidhana's presence in farmer protests put police on high alert (Image: SS from PRO Punjab video)
7

Gangster-turned-pro-Khalistan activist Lakha Sidhana has been seen at farmer protest sites encouraging the farmer groups to break the barricades. On 14th February, he released a video claiming the ongoing protests are not just about farmer protests. His presence has put the security agencies on high alert.

Notably, Sidhana is out of bail in the matter linked to a riot-like situation in Delhi on 26th February 2021 when protesting “farmers” forcefully entered Delhi and hoisted alien flags on the Red Fort. Several police personnel were injured in violent attacks, and properties were damaged on that day. Last week, he was booked for attacking police personnel and damaging police vehicles in separate cases.

In a video of over 5 minutes, Lakha Sidhana claimed that the fight is not limited to the farmers’ demands. He said, “The way new laws are being implemented, they [the government] will snatch away your land, water and everything. Your history will be destroyed. It is now a question of our existence.”

Calling it a “new world order,” he claimed that people around the world, including Western countries, are fighting against it. Sidhana made a shocking demand in the video. He asked his supporters to provide JCB and other heavy-duty machines for the protests. Understandably, they want to use heavy machinery to remove the barricades that the police have placed to stop them from entering Delhi. Notably, they have already procured one JCB, visible in the video.

“We have to break the barricades and enter Delhi. Now, it is the question of our dignity and existence. It is the question of our future generations,” he added.

Speaking to PRO Punjab TV, Sidhana openly called for regime change and said PM Modi should not return to power. Speaking about the protests, he claimed there are amendments in the laws that ensure NSA and UAPA on protesters. He said, “Their men are posing as protesters and damaging properties. We have caught a man yesterday and one today.”

He also spoke against digitisation and claimed with digital currency, the government wants to control where you spend your money, and if you protest against it, they will come after you. Speaking on private players entering the agriculture sector, he said large machines and robots will take away the jobs of labourers. In essence, Sidhana has a problem with everything linked to modernisation.

Who is Lakha Sidhana?

Lakha Sidhana is a gangster-turned-radical who poses as a political leader. He is one of the accused in the 26th January violence in Delhi and is currently out on bail. He contested the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 as an independent, where he secured 28,091 votes but lost the election of Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, who secured 63,099 votes. As per an affidavit filed by Sidhana during the Assembly Elections, there were 14 pending cases against him, and in two cases, he was convicted. Sidhana also tried his hands in politics in the 2012 elections but failed.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLakha Sidhana news, Farmer protests video, Punjab drug problem
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Telangana: Clashes in Janwada between Methodist Church and villagers over widening of road in front of the Church, 14 injured

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali: NCW chair says media twisted statement of its member to give clean chit to WB govt, police had used version to dismiss victim’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Farmers protest: Farmers to block trains under ‘Rail Roko’ campaign in Punjab ahead of talks with central ministers

OpIndia Staff -

Tripura: ‘Vulgar’ depiction of Saraswati idol in Govt Art and Craft college sparks row, ABVP protests against authorities

ANI -

Didn’t expect my candidature: Karsevak Ajit Gopchade, who was in Ayodhya for karseva in 1992, on Rajya Sabha nomination from BJP

ANI -

51 crore accounts, 35 crore rupee cards, Rs 2 lakh crore deposit: The corruption-free and crucial benefits provided to the poor by Pradhan Mantri...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Protesting farmers keep Haryana CID officer hostage alleging he was ‘spying’ on them, announce rail blockade in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus in Haldwani display remarkable valour: Men chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ saved policemen from rioters, women used scarves to bandage injured

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Another video of Mufti Salman Azhari goes viral where he instigates Muslims, says ‘one day everyone will follow Islam’, and Hindus will ‘pay’ for...

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani violence: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh who exposed the mob’s plot to kill and didn’t submit to media’s pressure tactics? Details

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com