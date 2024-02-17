Madhya Pradesh: Wife of rape accused allegedly gang-raped, set ablaze by victim’s family

On Saturday (17th February), a shocking incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district where the wife of a rape accused was allegedly gang-raped and set ablaze by the accuser’s family. The Police said that the wife of a rape accused was allegedly gang-raped by three men and set afire. The victim is currently hospitalised and her condition is said to be critical as she has sustained over 80% burns. The survivor woman was referred to Gwalior Hospital where she is undergoing advanced medical treatment.

According to the police, a woman had accused the survivor woman’s husband of raping her. The survivor woman had gone to the complainant woman’s house in Chandrapur to work out a settlement. However, when she reached the complainant’s home, she was trapped and gang-raped. When she tried to run away, she was trailed by the accused who allegedly included the accuser woman. They then grabbed her, doused her in petrol, and set her on fire.

The survivor woman’s husband named Suresh Jatav is out on bail after he was accused of rape. He has given his statement before the police and further investigation is underway.

Regarding the case, Amba police station in-charge Alok Parihar said that in January, a rape case was registered against the victim’s husband on the complaint of a woman from Chandpur village. He was recently released from jail.

In her police statement, the survivor woman alleged that when she started running away, the complainant woman, her aunt, and her father poured petrol on her, setting her on fire.

