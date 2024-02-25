Sunday, February 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNo Mann Ki Baat for next three months due to Lok Sabha elections, announces...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

No Mann Ki Baat for next three months due to Lok Sabha elections, announces PM Narendra Modi

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

ANI
1

‘Mann Ki Baat’, a monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not be broadcast for the next three months in the view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the PM said on Sunday.

“Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation in his 110th edition of the programme.

The 110th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, aired on Sunday, at 11 am, marking his second programme of the year.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Through this platform, PM Modi disseminates information about government initiatives, policies, and welfare schemes.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study conducted regarding the impact of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people, and has influenced people towards positive actions.

Notably, in his 110th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, the PM said that women’s power in the country is touching new heights of progress in every field.

“After a few days on March 8, we will celebrate Women’s Day. This special day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women’s power in the developmental journey of the country. The great poet Bharathiyar Ji has said that the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities. Nari Shakti (women power) is touching new heights of progress in every field,” the PM said.

The PM also highlighted the ‘NaMo Drone Didi’ scheme, launched by PM Modi last year, and said that the initiative has brought changes in the lives of women living in rural areas.

“Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones? But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi is on everyone’s lips. Everyone is talking about them,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Namo Drone Didi scheme last year. Since then, apart from IFFCO, many fertilizer companies have come forward to empower women working in self-help group schemes such as ‘Lakhpati didi’.

A landmark effort to empower women working in the agriculture sector involves the deployment of 15,000 drones and making ‘drone didis’ out of women–(SHGs) under the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendras initiative.

Under this ‘Drone Ki Udaan’ program, these SHGs undergo training on drone operation and maintenance.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

TMC distances itself from Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother after angry villagers set his property on fire, cops stop fact-finding committee from reaching Sandeshkhali

OpIndia Staff -

Decisions are taken for the party, not a person – Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh justifies giving away Ahmed Patel’s bastion Bharuch to AAP...

OpIndia Staff -

Farmer protests: 34 cops injured in Hisar clash, Singhu and Tikri borders to partially reopen, mobile internet restored, ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: As PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat, read key features of the longest cable-stayed bridge in India

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Sultan poses as Raj to entrap minor Hindu girl online, booked under POCSO Act

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sorry unreliable’ does not exempt one from law – Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at Google for ‘malicious’ responses in Gemini AI

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sheikh Shahjahan took MNREGA wages of villagers for voting against TMC, police did not take action’: NCST team in Sandeshkhali

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, longest cable-stayed bridge in India; lays foundation of multiple other projects

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Film producer the mastermind of Rs 2000 Crore international drug racket, now absconding after NCB busts the racket

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal Minister Partha Bhowmick claims sexual assault allegations by women in Sandeshkhali are ‘fake’, says land grabbed by local leaders will be returned

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com