PM Modi to lay foundation stone for over 2000 railway projects worth over ₹41,000 crore on 26 February, including 553 Amrit Bharat stations and 1500 overbridges

Over 1300 stations across the country has been selected for the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and foundations stones for 553 of them will be virtually laid by the PM tomorrow.

ANI
6

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the Nation around 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 41,000 crores on 26th February at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

In a major step in providing world class amenities at railway stations, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations, spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs. 19,000 crores.

Over 1300 stations across the country have been selected for the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and foundation stones for 553 of them will be virtually laid by the PM tomorrow. Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.

These redeveloped railway stations will act as ‘City Centres’ integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façade, kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc. The stations will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

One major feature of the Amrit Bharat stations will be that they will have accesses from both sides of the track. At present, most railway stations are accessible from only one side.

Further, Prime Minister will inaugurate Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crores. To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like Air Concourse, congestion free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in upper and lower basement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 1500 Road Over Bridges and Underpasses in the country. These Road Over Bridges and Underpasses spread across 24 States and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs. 21,520 crores. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, improve capacity, and efficiency of rail travel.

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

