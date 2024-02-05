At around 5:10 PM on 5th February (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha in reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President’s address. Notably, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Parliament on 31st January.

PM Modi began his hour-and-a-half-minute-long address by launching a scathing attack on the Opposition asserting that many leaders had lost the spirit to fight elections.

PM Modi said, “I appreciate the Opposition’s resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time. The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition) The public will certainly give you their blessings.” He added that the opposition may be sitting higher next time, in the visitor’s gallery.

"Congress has decided that it wants to continue to sit in Opposition", says PM Modi.

"The public will fulfil your wish"



"The public will fulfil your wish"



PM Modi slammed the opposition stating that they had “disappointed” the country. PM Modi emphasised that they are still repeating old issues against the BJP like a “tape recorder”. He stressed that the Congress party had an opportunity to demonstrate a strong opposition in the last 10 years, but it failed to do that.

However, he asserted that the country needs a strong and healthy Opposition.

(Video Courtesy – Sansad TV/Narendra Modi’s Youtube Channel)

Launching an attack on opposition parties, PM Modi said that many parties are entangled in ‘parivaarvad’ (nepotism-driven politics). While responding to an interjection, PM Modi categorically stated that Rajnath Singh’s son or Amit Shah’s son doesn’t have a party of their own to dictate terms. He explained that he would welcome more than one person of a family in politics but it is a different thing when nepotism decides who will become party President next and take all important decisions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a scathing attack on Congress and their parivarvaad. He talks about how Congress does not let young Parliamentarians speak, so someone else (Rahul Gadhi) does not get eclipsed

"Nation needs good opposition"



"Nation needs good opposition"



Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi stated that Congress has been repeatedly trying to launch the “same product” and its “shop” is now on the verge of closure.

He argued that because of the fear that young leaders’ talent could eclipse someone (indirectly referring to Rahul Gandhi), it doesn’t let them speak which is a big loss for the nation, Parliament, and the Congress party itself.

The Prime Minister said, “The country has borne the brunt of dynastic politics, and Congress has also suffered from the same. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House (Lok Sabha) to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of dynastic politics. Congress’ shop is on the verge of getting shut in its attempt to launch one product again and again.”

Slamming the Congress and opposition parties, PM Modi said that it has developed a ‘Cancel culture’. Under this, it cancels everything including ‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for Local’, and the inauguration of the new Parliament building among other things. He added that these are not Modi’s achievements, rather these are the nation’s achievements.

He added, “I am surprised. Till when will you harbour so much hate.”

During his address, an Opposition MP interjected and claimed that there was nothing for minorities in the President’s Address.

Retorting to it, PM Narendra Modi lambasted the opposition saying, “Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place. What has happened to you? How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?”

PM Modi launches a scathing attack on Congress, asks when it will stop looking at India in pieces over their question over 'minorities'



India will be the third largest economy in NDA’s third term, a Modi ki guarantee says PM

While elaborating on India’s economic growth in his ten years of governance, PM Modi said, “On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today’s strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third-largest economic power. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

“Our third term is not far. The whole country is saying “is baar 400 paar” – even Kharge ji. I generally don’t get into numbers. But I am seeing the mood of the nation. The nation will make sure NDA crosses 400. And the nation will surely give 370 seats to BJP”, PM Modi said exuberating confidence of a third term for NDA with the alliance crossing 400 seats.

Regarding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which Congress and opposition parties had skipped citing varied reasons, PM Modi opined, “Bhagwan Ram has not only returned home, but such a grand Temple has been built which will continue to give the great ancient civilisation of Bharat new light.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, PM Modi argued that the grand old party would take 100 years to do what they have achieved in the last ten years.

PM Narendra Modi said, “We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress, it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then.”

Regarding the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A., PM Modi stressed that the alliance leaders can’t trust each other in that case how can they put their trust in the nation? He said, “(Opposition) alliance’s alignment has been disturbed.”

"Alliance ka hi alignment" bigad gaya hai!



PM #Modi ji is not going to spare the opposition today!



PM Modi slammed Congress stalwarts and Former PMs Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi

During his address, PM Modi recalled an excerpt from Former PM Nehru’s address from the ramparts of Red Fort. During that address, Jawaharlal Nehru insulted Indians viz-a-viz citizens of other nations. He added that Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru belittled Indians and thought them as “lazy” and less “intelligent”.

“Let me read what Prime Minister Nehru had said from Red Fort. Indians generally do not have the habit of working very hard, we do not work as much as the people of Europe or Japan or China or Russia or America,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi read out a statement from a speech of former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru, in Lok Sabha today.



PM Modi also attacked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her remark that Indians run away from difficulties. He said Indira Gandhi’s thinking was also no different from Nehru’s.

PM Modi hailed the efforts of his government in women empowerment as part of the ‘Nari Shakti’ objective. He said, “Our country’s daughters are now flying fighter jets and even keeping us safe at the border.”

He added, “From space to the Olympics, Sashastra Bal to Sansad, the country has seen the empowerment of women.”

Congress and UPA didn’t do Justice with OBCs, Congress forgot that I am an OBC, says PM Modi

PM Modi lambasted the Congress party for raking the OBC rhetoric adding that they never did justice with them. He also shared an earlier anecdote when the Congress government tried to destabilise the government of Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur.

PM Modi pointed out, “Congress party and UPA govt did not do justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what not was done to destabilise his government? Congress can’t tolerate OBCs. They keep counting how many OBCs are there in the government. Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here?”

#WATCH | "Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here?…." asks PM Modi to Congress.



PM Modi added, “Extra-constitutional body, National Advisory Council, was formed when (Congress-led) UPA was in power; was any OBC its member?”

Hitting at the Congress party, PM Modi asserted, ‘Whenever Congress comes to power, it brings inflation’ adding that two songs became popular during the UPA era when inflation was in double digits.

PM Modi emphasised that his government kept inflation in check despite being hit by a once-in-a-century pandemic (COVID) and two wars disrupting global supply chains. He said, “They (Congress) only strengthened inflation, our government has kept inflation in check despite two wars,” referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war.

Improved security and peace in the country

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the last ten years in security, PM Narendra Modi added, “The country is experiencing security and peace. Compared to the last 10 years, the country has indeed become empowered in the area of security. Terrorism and naxalism are now restricted to a small circle. But India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism is now compelling the entire world to walk towards this policy…:”

He added that despite efforts by some people, the morale of Indian forces is unshakeable. He remarked, “We should be proud of the valour of India’s military. People may try to break their morale as much as they want but I trust our military…A few politicians would say something for the military and that would demoralise it – those who think so should come out of those dreams…If they become someone’s agent and such language comes out of anywhere, the country can never accept it.”

Further in his address, PM Modi slammed Congress MP DK Suresh for his ‘separate nation’ remark asking how many more divisions the grand old party wants to break the country into. He also added the fear psychosis that was created around the nullification of Article 370.

In a sharp criticism of the opposition bloc, PM Modi lambasted them for eulogising a convicted politician, a reference to fodder convict Lalu Yadav. Recently, the usual suspects had heaped praises on Lalu Yadav claiming that he might be a corrupt leader but he didn’t bend in front of the BJP.

PM Modi rejected the allegations of misuse of probing agencies including the ED and CBI. He stated that the Enforcement Directorate was an independent agency, unlike the situation during the UPA government’s tenure.

He categorically asserted that despite taking a barrage of accusations and abuses, he wouldn’t allow the country to be “looted”, and sought the people’s support in taking the nation forward.

He said, “I promise to the country, from this sacred place of the House. Whoever wants to make any allegation, make it. The country will not be allowed to be looted and whatever has been looted will have to be returned.”