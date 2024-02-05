While addressing the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress stalwart and Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for belittling Indians and considering them as “lazy” and less “intelligent”. During his address, PM Modi recalled an excerpt from Former PM Nehru’s address from the ramparts of Red Fort. During that address, Jawaharlal Nehru insulted Indians viz-a-viz citizens of other nations.

“Let me read what Prime Minister Nehru had said from Red Fort. Indians generally do not have the habit of working very hard, we do not work as much as the people of Europe or Japan or China or Russia or America,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi added that this shows Nehru belittled Indians and did not trust their potential. He further said, “It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi read out a statement from a speech of former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru, in Lok Sabha today.



PM Modi said, "…It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent."

Here is an old clip of that 15th August speech of Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Narendra Modi mentioned in his Motion of Thanks address.

Jawaharlal Nehru's 15th Aug speech that PM Modi referred to in the Lok Sabha.

During his address, PM Modi stressed, “The Congress never trusted India’s potential. They always considered themselves rulers and belittled people.”

PM Modi also attacked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her remark that Indians run away from difficulties. He said Indira Gandhi’s thinking was also no different from Nehru’s. For this, PM Modi mentioned an excerpt that the former PM Indira Gandhi made from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

“Unfortunately, our habit is that when some auspicious work is about to be completed, we become complacent, when any difficulty comes, we become hopeless, sometimes it seems that the entire nation has failed. It seems like we have adopted the feeling of defeat,” PM Modi quoted Indira Gandhi as saying.

He further added, “Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira Gandhi could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly.”

"Congress has decided that it wants to continue to sit in Opposition", says PM Modi.



"The public will fulfil your wish"



Watch: pic.twitter.com/A3lew8HqBF — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) February 5, 2024

"Our third term is not far. Whole country is saying "is baar 400 paar" – even Kharge ji. I generally don't get into numbers. But I am seeing the mood of the nation. The nation will make sure NDA crosses 400. And the nation will surely give 370 seats to BJP" – PM Modi

During his address, PM Modi also slammed the opposition stating that their behaviour suggest that they are determined to be in opposition for decades. Further in his address, PM Modi also added that while he resist from giving numbers but now everyone is saying that the NDA will cross 400 seats including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while the BJP alone may cross 300 seats.