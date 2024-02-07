Suspicious boat found near Mumbai coast, police launch probe

Mumbai police have launched a probe after a fishing boat was suspiciously found roaming near the city’s coast area on Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, a suspicious boat named “Abdullah Sharif” was found roaming near the Gateway of India.

The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, and they are being questioned.

However, for now, nothing suspicious has been found from the suspects.

“The boat has arrived from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at the spot,” officials said.

As per reports, the three men have been working in Kuwait for the past two years. The fishing boat was seen by the Yellow Gate police near the Sassoon dock first.

As per reports, the three men revealed that an agent had taken them to Kuwait two years ago. “In those two years, the agent did not pay them for the work they did. As he ill-treated them, they decided to run away with the boat and came to Mumbai,” the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(With input from agencies)