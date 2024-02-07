Wednesday, February 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSuspicious boat found near Mumbai coast, police launch probe
News Reports
Updated:

Suspicious boat found near Mumbai coast, police launch probe

The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, and they are being questioned.

OpIndia Staff
The boat was intercepted by the Yellow Gate police at Sassoon Dock (Image credit: HT)
3

Mumbai police have launched a probe after a fishing boat was suspiciously found roaming near the city’s coast area on Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, a suspicious boat named “Abdullah Sharif” was found roaming near the Gateway of India.

The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, and they are being questioned.

However, for now, nothing suspicious has been found from the suspects.

“The boat has arrived from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at the spot,” officials said.

As per reports, the three men have been working in Kuwait for the past two years. The fishing boat was seen by the Yellow Gate police near the Sassoon dock first.

As per reports, the three men revealed that an agent had taken them to Kuwait two years ago. “In those two years, the agent did not pay them for the work they did. As he ill-treated them, they decided to run away with the boat and came to Mumbai,” the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(With input from agencies)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com