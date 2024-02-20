Tuesday, February 20, 2024
West Bengal Governor opens doors of Raj Bhavan for the victimised women of Sandeshkhali; offers shelter, food and free transport

The OSD to Governor, Sandip Rajput, said that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

ANI
WB Governor to provide shelter to victamised women of Sandeshkhali
WB Governor CV Ananda Bose (L), Sandeshkhali women victims (R)
1

A ‘peace home’ has been opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata since Monday to provide temporary refuge to the victims of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to ANI, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, said on Monday that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

“The governor recently visited Sandeshkhali. He had issued a helpline number, and so we have been receiving several calls. A peace home/safe home has been opened in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to accommodate the victims of Sandeshkhali. The food and water will be made available for free,” Sandip Rajput said.

When asked whether any women expressed willingness to come to the peace home, OSD said that many people have expressed their desire to come and Raj Bhawan is ready to accommodate them.

“We are fully prepared,” he added.

Replying to the question of whether people from Sandeshkhali will be able to come to Raj Bhavan, he said that we have provided the transportation services.

“The Governor has said that we will provide transport. Transport services will also be provided if required. 100-200 can be accommodated,” he added.

West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue and was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday. After visiting West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women’s (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
