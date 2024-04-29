Monday, April 29, 2024
MP: Hindu girl found hanging in a hotel room in Pithampur, Junaid Khan who had checked in with her arrested

A man named Junaid Khan is accused of taking the girl to the hotel and soon after he left the hotel, the body of the girl was found hanging in the hotel room.

OpIndia Staff
Junaid Khan takes a Hindu girl to a hotel in Pithampur, girl found hanging in the room after he leaves; arrested
Junaid Khan takes a Hindu girl to a hotel in Pithampur, girl found hanging in the room after he leaves; arrested (Image Source - screengrab from viral videos on X)
1

A shocking incident has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh where a girl was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Her body was found hanging in the room of Hotel Vatika located in Pithampur Sector One on Sunday afternoon (28th April). As per reports, a man named Junaid Khan is accused of taking the girl to the hotel and soon after he left the hotel, the body of the girl was found hanging in the hotel room. Following the incident, Police have apprehended Junaid in this matter.  

After fearing something suspicious, the Hotel management called the police and a Police team rushed to the spot. As per reports, it is being said that the room was locked from the inside. As per the information received, when head constable Suraj Tiwari opened the door, he found the girl hanging. Some graphic videos of the incident have surfaced on social media in which some hotel staffers could be heard saying that the boy hanged the girl after killing her. The staff also expressed displeasure over the observation that the room was locked from inside stating, “What are you talking about?”

It was later revealed that the girl was a resident of Mahugaon. The police investigation also revealed that the victim came to the hotel with a man named Junaid Khan. The Police have taken him into custody and are investigating the matter. 

They have sent the dead body for post-mortem. After the news of the incident spread in the region, officials of several Hindu organisations also reached the spot. They have demanded that a case of murder be registered against the youth.

Police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the youth has been arrested. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The situation will become clear only after the report comes. The matter is being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, the unfortunate incident has sparked outrage with many netizens describing it as a case of Love Jihad and urging young girls and boys to be careful of such incidents which have been on the rise in the past several years. 

A few days earlier, on 20th April, a woman identified as Bulbul working at a beauty parlour in Rajasthan’s Churu district died in unusual circumstances. The woman’s body was found hanging in the beauty parlour. In that case, Arshad, Wahid, Muzaffar, and Amjad were accused of abetting the victim to commit suicide. 

According to reports, the incident transpired at the Hotel Sun City in Churu wherein Bulbul Rakshak, a 24-year-old resident of Ward 27, had worked in a beauty parlour. Like every day, Bulbul departed home for work on Saturday, however, as she did not return in the evening, her family began searching for her. Finally, Bulbul’s lifeless body was found hanging inside the beauty parlour. Subsequently, the Police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem.

The deceased victim’s family members claimed that when they attempted to enter the hotel in search of Bulbul, hotel operators Arshad, Wahid, and Muzaffar stopped them. However, the victim’s uncle pushed everyone aside as he entered the hotel where Bulbul’s body was hanging. The deceased’s uncle also alleged that when he saw Bulbul’s body, he noticed injuries on the neck and hands. The victim’s family had accused Arshad, Wahid, Amjad, and Muzaffar of causing Bulbul’s death.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

