On Monday (29th April), Assam Congress’s “war room coordinator” Reetam Singh was arrested in connection with a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about Singh’s arrest as he wrote, “Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @Amit Shah.”

An X account named “Voice of Assam” was the first to report Singh’s arrest. Meanwhile, OpIndia also received confirmation of the same from the Commissioner of Assam Police.

Reetam Singh of Congress wanted to eradicate all BJP supporters & Brahmins from India once Congress comes to Power. @narendramodi @AmitShah @himantabiswa @assampolice pic.twitter.com/RazwOzH3ck — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) April 28, 2024

A complaint was filed by a person identified as Dipak Kr Das at the Panbazar Police Station under case no. 93/24 u/s 153A/171G/505(1)(b) IPC r/w sec 66F IT Act. The police seized two mobile phones and a personal laptop from Singh’s possession.

“Based on the complaint regarding circulation of a distorted and motivated Tweet on the Union Home Minister, a case vide Panbazar ps case no. 93/24 u/s 153A/171G/505(1)(b) IPC r/w sec 66F IT Act was registered and during investigation one Reetam Singh (31 y) S/o Balwant Singh R/o Flat no: 3B, Prokash Enclave, House number 9, Harbala Path, Ulubari has been arrested today (29.04.24) and 2 mobile phones and 1 personal Laptop have been seized from his possession. Further investigation is being carried out,” Assam Police said.

Notably, Reetam Singh’s arrest came after he had posted a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that the BJP if voted to power will end reservations for SC, ST and OBCs in India.

“BJP will end SC-ST-OBC reservation in India if it comes to power. This is pure brahmanical hegemony and death to Ambedkar’s Constitution. Just like they want to give all of India’s wealth to 1% Ambanis and Adanis. They want to give all seats & jobs to 3% Brahmins. His words,” the Assam Congress’s War Room Coordinator posted on 27th April.

However, as OpIndia reported earlier, the video in question was doctored and contrary to the disinformation being peddled by accused Reetam Singh, Minister Shah had on 27th April said in Telangana: “I want to say this if the BJP forms a government then this unconstitutional Muslim reservation will be abolished. These rights belong to SC, ST and OBC and it will be given to them by abolishing Muslim reservation.”

On 28th April, Singh instructed people to criticise the BJP government, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders, while ‘assuring’ that a team of reputed Senior Lawyers & Legal Professionals across Assam & India will ensure that they are not arrested. The Congress member also used derogatory words against the prime minister in the said post.

Notably, Reetam Singh is notorious for making threatening and abusive posts against the BJP and its supporters on social media. In a recent X post, Singh wanted to send all social media users supportive of the BJP to be jailed within two months. Ironically, Singh wanted to take revenge and jail “Modi & company”, however, he himself ended up getting arrested for the very same allegations he levelled on ‘right-wing accounts’.

“If you want to see Modi & Company in Jail in exactly 2 months. You need to do the right thing by voting against BJP. Make a list of all Right Wing Accounts. Their fake news peddlers, are all propagandists. Make a comprehensive list. Sabka hisab liya jayega! Sabse badla liya jayega!” Singh posted.

In addition to hating ‘right-wing’ and BJP supporters, Reetam Singh also harbours abhorrence for Brahmins. In an X post demonstrating his Brahmin hatred, Singh wanted 50% reservations for Brahmins specifically in ‘low grade’ jobs like cleaners, peons etc as a measure to restore balance against caste antagonism and prejudices. As if this absurdity was not enough, Singh had also suggested that only those temples, churches and mosques should enjoy tax benefits that make 50% of priests, clergy and maulvis from Dalit communities.

“Only way to restore balances against caste antagonism & prejudices is by making sure 50% reservation of #Brahmins in low grade jobs as Sweepers, Cleaners, Peons, Safaiwalas etc. Only when Brahmins are made to do jobs Dalits were forced upon. Justice will be seen to be done! Brahmins feel they are punished by the reservation system. That they are paying for the crimes of their forefathers in the past. Fair enough, let’s create a level playing field by giving maximum jobs to Brahmins in positions which were traditionally occupied by Dalits and other backward castes. And looked down upon. And ask them to come up social ladder from there like Dalits are made today. Then the Brahmins will understand why reservation is important. Lets make sure that a Temple/Church/Mosque shall enjoy tax benefits only if they make the Priests/Clergy/Maulvi 50% from Dalit community. Dalits should have access to be the Mediator with God. Not some entitled Brahmin,” one of Singh’s posts read.

Reetam Singh’s role in the 2019 anti-CAA protests

Reetam Singh, who was the National RTI Cell Coordinator of Congress’s student wing NSUI in 2019 had partaken in the sinister anti-CAA protests. Singh was involved in the planning of the politically motivated protests. As OpIndia reported back then, Singh had suggested using women as the “first line of defence” to ensure that the ‘students’ are safe. “Police would never touch them,” he said.

Screenshot from the WhatsApp Group

In another message back then, Reetam Singh asked people to “learn from the protests in Assam” over clause 6 of the Assam Accord and asked that NSUI affiliation not be brought up during the anti-CAA protests. Moreover, Singh had also suggested a Hong Kong-style flash mob strategy for the ‘second phase’ of the anti-CAA protests.