Alok Shukla, the convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan (CBA), is set to receive the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize on Monday (29th April).

He is apparently being honoured for his efforts in safeguarding Hasdeo Arand, a vast expanse of highly dense forest in central India covering 170,000 hectares, which is threatened by the presence of 23 coal blocks.

“Alok Shukla spearheaded a community-driven initiative that effectively preserved 445,000 acres of biodiverse forests, thwarting plans for 21 coal mines in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. In July 2022, the government scrapped the proposals for these coal mines in Hasdeo Aranya, renowned for its pristine forests, often referred to as the lungs of Chhattisgarh and recognized as one of India’s largest contiguous forested areas,” stated the Goldman Environmental Prize on Monday.

CBA and its sinister agenda

In 2009, the Ministry of Environment classified Hasdeo Arand as a “No-Go” area for mining due to its abundant forest cover. However, it was later reopened for mining as the policy regarding this classification was not yet finalized.

Nevertheless, the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan (CBA) continued collaborating with tribal communities to advocate for and pressure the government to declare Hasdeo Arand free from mining activities.

Following significant opposition from local communities, the Chhattisgarh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in July 2022, designating an expanse of nearly 1700 square kilometres within the Hasdeo forests as free from mining activities.

BJP resumed stalled mining projects

It is noteworthy that Shukla was awarded the prize months after the BJP returned to power in Chhattisgarh last year and started the long-stalled mining projects in the state.

The move predictably drew the ire of many in the state, including Shukla, who organised a demonstration in Raipur and presented a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, appealing for their intervention to protect the rights of Adivasis in the Hasdeo Aranya forest region, which is safeguarded under Schedule V of the Constitution.

Deo Sai, the inaugural tribal Chief Minister of the State, which harbours 7.5 per cent of India’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, defended the move stating that the choice to pursue coal mining and tree felling was initiated during the Congress regime, and the current activities represent a continuation of that decision.

Congress leads in large-scale deforestation

Notably, deforestation has become a contentious political issue in Chhattisgarh, with both the Congress and the BJP trading accusations regarding deforestation associated with mining operations during their periods in opposition. While the Congress points fingers at the BJP for rapid deforestation, official records reveal that in 2022, under Congress rule, 41 hectares of trees were cleared, with permission granted for an additional 93 hectares in November 2023, just before the BJP assumed power in the state.

Nevertheless, the Goldman Environmental Prize bestowed upon Alok Shukla has underscored the looming threat posed by international influences on India’s energy security and economic progress.

Alok Shukla, linked with the Congress party, rose to prominence through vigorous social media campaigns targeting the Rajasthan government’s mining endeavours in Chhattisgarh, where numerous coal blocks operate unhindered. Notably, he has conspicuously omitted addressing the activities of entities such as the Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited, as well as private miners like the Jindal and Vedanta groups. His actions, aimed at unsettling the energy stability of states like Rajasthan, raise concerns, particularly given its proximity to Pakistan.

Alok Shukla targets Rajasthan government

Despite attempting to incite tribal opposition to Rajasthan’s mining projects in the Hasdeo Forests, Shukla diverted his course when local support for Rajasthan’s energy initiatives became evident.

Strategically selecting Alok Shukla from Chhattisgarh, India’s leading coal-producing state, for the Goldman Awards highlights a desperate attempt to grant him recognition, evident in the substantial prize money of two lakh US dollars (approximately Rs 1.70 crore). However, his impact on the ground remains minimal compared to his social media clamour. His sponsored online campaign against Rajasthan’s legitimate mining efforts persists, crucial for ensuring affordable and uninterrupted electricity supply to its populace of eight crores.

Collaborating closely with former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Shukla played a significant role in weakening the Congress party in Chhattisgarh. While his social media activism garnered international attention, including coverage from outlets like the BBC, its repercussions were severe. His actions resulted in the loss of three assembly seats in the Surguja district and eroded tribal support for Congress in other constituencies, dealing a substantial blow to the party’s electoral base.

For some time, international interest groups have opposed India’s infrastructure development projects, with Shukla’s accolade from the Goldman Awards being another testament to this. Shukla’s association with organizations linked to the controversial Centre for Policy Research grants brought his name to the forefront. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs suspended the Foreign Contribution Act (FCRA) license of the Centre for Policy Research last year, with the Income Tax Department also scrutinising its activities. Coincidentally, Shukla was summoned by the IT Department regarding transactions in 2022.

‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ activist Medha Patkar was also a recipient of the dubious Goldman Prize

It's worth recalling that Medha Patkar, an advocate against the Narmada Project and a supporter of Shukla's cause, is also a recipient of the Goldman Award. Medha Patkar is best known for her 'Narmada Bachao Andolan' against the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River. The protest contributed to the years-long postponement of the Sardar Sarovar Dam project on the Narmada River.

For suspected money laundering during the “Narmada Bachao Andolan,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an FIR against activist Medha Patkar on April 5 this year. In addition to the ED, investigations into Patkar’s shady dealings have also been initiated by the Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Income Tax Department.

According to a Pioneer report, Patkar’s NGO received a donation of roughly Rs 1.2 crores within a year of its foundation in 2004 but managed to elude authorities for almost 17 years.

The investigation raised several concerns regarding the payments. According to records obtained by Pioneer, the NGO received the funds on June 18, 2005, from 20 different sources in a single day. Surprisingly, the amount of all 20 donations was the same, which was Rs 5,96,294. Pallavi Prabhaar Bhalekar, one of the donors, was a minor at the time the donations were transferred.