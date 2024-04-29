Monday, April 29, 2024
Navi Mumbai: Hindu woman killed, chopped into pieces and stuffed in a suitcase by lover Nizam after she finds he was already married, had a child

Reportedly, Poonam was unaware of Nazim's marital status until she discovered he was married and had a child, leading to a confrontation over the phone that escalated into a tragic incident.

Nizam Khan murdered Poonam Kshirsagar and dumped her body on the roadside in Navi Mumbai after chopping it in to pieces and stuffing it in a suitcase
A 27-year-old woman discovered deceased and wrapped in a blanket in Uran town, Navi Mumbai last week, was reportedly engaged in a four-year relationship with the suspect, Nizam, as per a report published by CNN News 18.

Reportedly, the suspect, identified as Nizam, a taxi driver, picked up the victim, Poonam Kshirsagar, from Mankhurd and drove her to Khadavli in the Kalyan area of Thane district on April 18.

Poonam was allegedly killed on April 19, and her body was abandoned at Talekhar along Chirner-Kharpada in the Uran area. Locals discovered her decomposed remains on April 25, according to police reports.

Following an investigation, police confirmed the identity of the body as Poonam’s, whose family had filed a missing person report on April 19.

Nazim, hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has since been apprehended by the authorities.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha, after meeting with the victim’s family, claimed that Nizam transported her to Kalyan where he allegedly murdered her, then disposed of her body in a remote location.

Lodha, who serves as Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, emphasized that this marks the third such incident in Mumbai and stressed the importance of addressing illegal immigrants from Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the city.

He also pledged to ensure justice for Poonam, warning of potential unrest if swift action is not taken against the perpetrator within 24 hours.

