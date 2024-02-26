Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath suffers heart attack: Doctor says sleep deprivation, over-exercising may be the reasons

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, disclosed in a tweet on Monday (February 26, 2024) that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. He added that he went from “having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write, to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more.”

Kamath tweeted on Monday, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad’s death, lack of sleep, weariness, dehydration, and overwork are all plausible causes.”

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop… pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024

“From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery. I wondered why a person who’s fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” Kamath added in the tweet.

Meanwhile, many of the social media users wished well for the Zerodha founder and CEO and asked him to take care of and wished for faster recovery. Former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover said, “Dude, take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of the passing away of your dad – it got me too after my dad’s demise – I simply collapsed one day. Take a break!”

Deepak Shenoy, CEO at Capitalmind advised, “My goodness, this has been a super tough time for you Nithin, take it easy, and wish you the best to be healthy and smiling soon!”

Notably, one of the doctors from the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Dr Sudhir Kumar, suggested over-exercising could primarily be the reason for the stroke. “At age 44, one of the fittest persons, Nithin Kamath suffered a minor stroke, but glad to note that he is making a swift recovery, and I wish him a superfast and complete recovery. He has rightly recognized 5 likely risk factors that could have caused his stroke: Stress (of losing his father), Sleep deprivation, Over-exercising (over-working out), Exhaustion (related to work commitments and workouts), and Dehydration,” he said.

“It is important to exercise in moderation (and not over-exercise), ensure adequate sleep, and cut down on work (if one is over-working). Exercising and being fit are good, as has been proved by Nithin Kamath. Despite suffering from a stroke, it was a milder one, and he is on the road towards complete recovery,” he added.