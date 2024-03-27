Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says her husband will provide proofs in Liquor Scam case on March 28

The lawsuit against Kejriwal involves alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2022.

OpIndia Staff
CM Arvind Kejriwal will reveal truth, provide proofs in 'so-called scam case' tomorrow : Wife Sunita
Image- ANI
8

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed on Wednesday (27th March) that Arvind Kejriwal will provide a detailed response to the court on Thursday, 28th March, on the Delhi liquor scam.

“Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to water minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi… The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this… In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money for this so-called scam,” Sunita Kejriwal said holding a virtual press conference.

“Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is… He will also provide proof,” Kejriwal’s wife added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Policy. The trial court remanded Kejriwal to ED detention until 28th March.

The lawsuit against Kejriwal involves alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2022. The ED informed the Rouse Avenue Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) profited from the Delhi liquor policy and spent money for Goa polls.

The AAP has refuted the corruption allegations, alleging they are fabrications. The party stated that Kejriwal will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi, while the claims are being fought in court.

Earlier, the arrested CM Arvind Kejriwal also claimed during the questioning by the ED that he had lost his phone which he was purportedly using when the Delhi excise policy was being prepared. According to reports, it is believed that this cell phone, which may hold relevant information concerning the excise policy scheme, is the 171st of such missing gadgets.

