Bengaluru: 4 injured in explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, investigation underway

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which is a big draw among residents.

ANI
4 people have reportedly been injured in the blast (image source: ANI/X)
5

At least four people were injured in a blast reported at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Whitefield on Friday, according to initial reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, confirmed the explosion.

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and were seen analysing the after effects of the explosion.

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which is a big draw among residents.

The area was secured by Police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.

“We received a call of an explosion at the Rameshawaram cafe, we reached the spot, and analysed the situation,” a Whitefield Fire Station official said.

Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

