A woman in Bihar’s Buxar district allegedly slashed the genitals of her 25-year-old boyfriend on Saturday (2nd March), police said. She later dumped him on the road outside her house believing that he had died. However, the victim identified as Anil Gond survived the horrific attack. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition. Police are investigating as to why the woman took the step.

According to reports, the victim’s family alleged that the woman hatched a conspiracy and called Anil to come to her house. There he was first assaulted and then the woman and her brother mutilated Anil’s private parts.

Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, the victim’s brother informed that the woman had called Anil and asked him to come over to her house which is in Dumraon. But when he reached her home, the accused woman attacked him and chopped off his private parts. She later dumped Anil on the road outside her house believing that he had passed away, as per India Today report.

However, the victim, soaked in blood and excruciating pain, managed to reach a hospital from where he contacted his family members and informed them about the incident.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the VK Global Hospital in Buxar.

Dumraon police officer Anisha Rana said, “We started an investigation into the matter as soon as we got information about the incident.”

She stated that the victim underwent an operation, and has been kept under observation. She added, “The operation has been done. The man is critical and being kept under observation. Attacking someone like this is absolutely barbaric.”