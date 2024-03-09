In the border district of Kutch, efforts to clear encroachments on government land are ongoing. Recently, the local administration deployed bulldozers to demolish permanent structures erected through illegal encroachment in villages such as Jamkunaria and Kuran in the Bhuj taluka. Additionally, three madarsas built unlawfully on government land were also demolished during the operation.

In Jamkunaria and Kuran villages of Kutch, madarsas were demolished alongside other structures, including shops, hotels, and rooms, which were unlawfully constructed. This demolition operation extended to various villages such as Jamkunaria, Kuran, Raimavandh, and Dekanand. Before this, a total of 26 encroachments were cleared, comprising 24 on the Santri Kala Hill border and two in Dhrobana.

The administration, following a thorough survey and map analysis in Kutch, coordinated bulldozer operations with the assistance of police teams. Numerous police convoys were deployed during this initiative. It has been indicated that further actions are planned to address illegal constructions by identifying and marking additional encroachments. Moreover, it has been observed that certain locations where encroachments were removed were previously occupied by defiant individuals.

The bulldozer action also took place in Jamnagar on Friday

On Friday (8th March), the administration in Jamnagar demolished two bungalows unlawfully constructed by the notorious criminal Razzaq Saicha and his brother. The Jamnagar police and administration initiated bulldozer operations following a case of land grabbing registered against Razzaq and his brother, who are presently incarcerated. Situated in the Bedi area of Jamnagar, the two bungalows were entirely razed to the ground. Previously, in December, the government had also conducted bulldozer operations against Razzaq’s illicit constructions.

Bulldozer action continues in Kutch from the last week

In Kutch, the local administration remains vigilant in identifying and demolishing illegal encroachments. Just last week, encroachments near the dargah on the Mandvi beach were cleared. It was observed that the dargahs of Yusuf Shah Pir on the Maska border and Arif-e-Billah on the Gundiali border in Mandvi had exceeded the sanctioned limits and encroached upon the beach area. Despite prior notices from the administration ordering the removal of these encroachments within a specified timeframe, no action was taken. Consequently, the administration resorted to bulldozer operations to dismantle the unauthorized structures.