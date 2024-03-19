Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Chhattisgarh: 15-year-old boy sexually assaults a three-year-old girl after locking themselves in a toilet, booked under the POCSO Act

When neighbours arrived and forced open the door, they discovered the child with severe injuries, bleeding profusely. Police noted bite marks all over her body. Sadly, the girl did not survive her injuries despite medical treatment.

A horrifying incident took place in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur city where a 15-year-old boy sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl after locking themselves up in a toilet, unmoved by the toddler’s screams and unfazed by her mother’s desperate banging on the door, police said on Monday.

In her search for her daughter, the girl’s mother was informed by a resident that the girl had been seen with the boy. Upon reaching the boy’s house, officials stated that the boy’s uncle informed her that the girl was not there. Subsequently, the mother resumed searching throughout the neighbourhood.

Returning to the boy’s house, she demanded to see him. Despite the uncle’s claim that the boy was in the bathroom, she persisted in opening the door. Officials stated that after significant resistance, the boy finally opened the door, revealing the girl inside in an unconscious state.

“The girl was hurried to a private hospital, where admission was refused. She was then swiftly taken to a government hospital, where she was declared deceased. A post-mortem report later revealed injury marks on her private parts,” an official stated.

The police officials said the boy first sexually assaulted the toddler and then when screamed, smothered her to death.

Authorities have filed a case under the POCSO Act and are currently questioning the accused. Bilaspur City SP Umesh Prasad Gupta disclosed that the girl and her parents were tenants in the accused’s family-owned house. Despite the boy’s attempt to flee, he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

A large crowd gathered at the local police station, demanding strict action against the accused. SP Rajnesh Singh arrived promptly to take control of the situation, assuring the crowd that measures would be taken according to the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act.

