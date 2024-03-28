Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSupriya Shrinate denied ticket by Congress after she made derogatory 'mandi' comment against Kangana...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Supriya Shrinate denied ticket by Congress after she made derogatory ‘mandi’ comment against Kangana Ranaut, had fought and lost to BJP in 2019

Shrinate later released a clarification to explain herself following intense criticism for the despicable comment from her verified social media accounts. She stated in her explanation video that it was made by "someone who had access to her account," and promised to hold the individual responsible for the post accountable.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Hindustan Times
Image via Hindustan Times
11

Congress refused Supriya Shrinate a ticket from the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where she was defeated in the 2019 general elections, amidst the controversy after her offensive and derogatory social media post against actress Kangana Ranaut.

On the night of 27th March, the grand old party unveiled its eighth list with the names of 14 contenders for the upcoming polls. Virendra Chaudhary replaced Supriya Shrinate in Maharajganj in the list. Incidentally, Maharajganj is close to Rae Bareilly, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s pocket burrow constituency which she would not run for this time.

Following the announcement of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leaders and party trolls attacked her on 25th March with sexist and derogatory remarks. Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rating system in Mandi is),” in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Kangana Ranaut.

The post was later deleted.

She later released a clarification to explain herself following intense criticism for the despicable comment from her verified social media accounts. She stated in her explanation video that it was made by “someone who had access to her account,” and promised to hold the individual responsible for the post accountable. Congressmen like Srinivas BV and Pawan Khera also spoke in support of her.

Notably, Supriya Shrinate is the daughter of former Maharajganj MP late Harsh Vardhan who was also a congress leader. The Congress chose her as its Lok Sabha candidate in 2019 from the area in place of Tanushree Tripathi who is the daughter of convicted politician Amarmani Tripathi. Interestingly, initially, both the Congress and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, led by Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, had revealed Tanushree Tripathi’s name as its candidate.

Supriya Shrinate was a journalist earlier

Supriya Shrinate who served as an Executive Editor with ET resigned from her position to join active politics and became a member of the Indian National Congress in 2019 to contest the general election from Maharajganj. “I have stepped down as Executive Editor at ET Now to pursue the next challenging phase of my life outside media. I thank The Times group for the most exciting 10 years of my journalism. Wish the channel, mgmt all my colleagues the very best. I will be taking an active plunge in politics, am grateful to Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia for trusting me with Maharajganj,” she wrote on social media.

However, Supriya Shrinate suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Pankaj Choudhary who managed to score around 60% of the vote share while she came in the third position after the Samajwadi Party candidate Akhilesh who received 31.45% of the votes. The Congress candidate only secured 5.91% of the votes.

Source: Oneindia

Afterwards, she was appointed as the party’s spokesperson in 2022. Randeep Singh Surjewala had informed, “Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Shrinate as spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee,” in an official statement. In the same year, she took over as the party’s chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its new communications department replacing Rohan Gupta.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSupriya Shrinate Mandi, Supriya Shrinate Kangana
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘What’s wrong with London’: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen and many others ask as violent street crimes spike in UK capital

OpIndia Staff -

“Vested interest group pressuring judiciary ahead of elections”: Over 600 prominent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Mishra, Adish Agarwala write to CJI

OpIndia Staff -

Sewa Bharati of RSS establishes 1250 schools in Kashmir teaching Muslim students the true value of Kashmiriyat, keeping them away from stone-pelting: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Kutch Copper: Adani Group’s greenfield copper unit in Mundra commences operations, to become the world’s largest single-location smelter

ANI -

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons and campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency, had ignored previous two summons

OpIndia Staff -

Minor girl raped during Holi celebrations in Guwahati, accused Raju Ali and Mandal Ali nabbed while Inamul Ali on the run

OpIndia Staff -

China says Pakistan will be its friend in ‘combating terrorism’ after KP blast: Reality is, it has been protecting Pakistani terrorists from UN sanctions

OpIndia Staff -

Importance of mutual respect, deplore expressions of hatred against any individual or group: Ashoka University reacts after students raise anti-Brahmin slogans

OpIndia Staff -

Trouble mounts for Arvind Kejriwal? CBI, which was first to initiate investigation into Liquor Policy scam, to seek custody as ED custody ends: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Mahua Moitra effect? Naveen Patnaik drops 4-time MP Pinaki Mishra, announces Arup Patnaik as candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com