On Wednesday, 27th March, the Delhi High Court issued a strong warning against planning any protests within the premises of the capital’s courts. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legal cell had called for a massive protest in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who composed the division bench, expressed reservations on the viability of protests inside court buildings. The prospect of harsh penalties for organising protests inside the court was underscored by Justice Manmohan. He warned, “Consequences would be severe for organising protest in court. Courts cannot be withheld. Courts cannot be stopped.”

Advocate Vaibhav Singh brought up the matter in front of the bench stating that court property cannot be utilised for political ends. Judge Manmohan stated that he would address the matter tomorrow in the hope that “better sense will prevail”, and added, “Nothing will happen. Many people say a lot of things.”

The court also alerted attorneys planning to stage protests on court property, emphasising that they would face severe consequences based on the Supreme Court’s established legal guidelines. “We cannot take away someone’s fundamental right to approach the court. If someone does it, he will do it at their own peril, and we will take action if required,” pointed out Justice Manmohan.

Lawyers were supposed to assemble in all district courts at approximately 12:30 pm on 27th March to convey their disapproval of Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration, according to advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, state head of the AAP’s legal cell. The Indian Bar Council had asked the legal community to desist from holding demonstrations within the courts. Earlier, BCI Chairman and Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra issued a press release pleading for Delhi’s legal community to refrain from unjustified agitation or caving in to polarising politics.

BCI Chairman stressed the need to protect the honour and integrity of the legal profession and urged patience until a judge with the appropriate credentials confirms Arvind Kejriwal’s innocence or rules that his arrest was illegal or unjust.

A Delhi court had earlier remanded Arvind Kejriwal to the ED’s custody till 28th March after he was arrested on 21st March in connection to the now-scrapped liquor policy after he ignored nine ED summons.