Friday, March 29, 2024
S***f***r Hindus, I did what I wanted to: Shakir, father of three kids, flees after raping 3-year old in Delhi, lived in a Hindu’s house on rent

The little girl was reportedly playing outside the residence when Shakir picked her up and brought her to his room where he sexually abused her.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from Hindustan Times
12

On 28th March, a shocking incident involving the rape of a three-year-old Hindu girl has surfaced in the national capital, Delhi. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Shakir and has three children. However, some people stated that his name is Shahir and some claimed it to be Sagir. He is presently absconding.

The victim’s health deteriorated as a result of the heinous act and she was brought to the hospital. Hindu organisations protested in front of the police station and voiced their outrage at the occurrence. The police force was deployed to the location due to the tense situation.

The matter pertained to the Mianwali Nagar police station area of Delhi where the little child lived in a rented house with her family members who worked as labourers to earn a living. The accused also stayed with his family in a rented house next to them. The little girl was reportedly playing outside the residence when he picked her up and brought her to his room where he sexually abused her.

People rushed towards the place after hearing the baby’s wails. The perpetrator left her and began hurrying through the narrow streets as soon as he noticed the crowd. He also challenged, “S***f***r (abusive word using sister) Hindus, what will you do? Call other Hindus. I did what I wanted to,” according to the minor’s father when he tried to stop him. She was found unconscious when people went inside. People immediately took the bleeding child to the hospital. Her father feared that her chances of survival were very low.

The residence where the culprit lives on rent is believed to belong to a Hindu. Hindu outfit members arrived at the spot after learning about the occurrence. His family members claimed that they were unaware of the horrifying crime. The cops rushed to the scene as soon as they were notified and filed a case after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, furious people started to gather in large numbers outside Miyanwali Nagar police station demanding Shakir’s arrest. The raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) of the area reached there and started to pacify them. A viral video showed the accused’s room in which the girl was raped. Liquor bottles, containers, some utensils and floor-bedding are visible in the tiny and grimy space. The creator of the video referred to Shakir as a jihadi.

The authorities have been given 24 hours by the enraged mob to apprehend the perpetrator and take strict action. The cops are collecting evidence from the crime scene and conducting raids to capture him.

