Delhi woman's ex-boyfriend leaks her nude pics online for dating man of another faith

On Monday, March 11, Delhi police arrested Yasin Malik and Zubair Rao for leaking private pictures of a woman on social media, reported Hindustan Times. The victim was Yasin Malik’s ex-girlfriend. Infuriated that the woman was currently dating a youth belonging to another religion, Malik along with his aide Zubair created an Instagram account and shared her nude photographs and videos, which he had taken without her consent while they were dating.

While sharing the pictures, the accused wrote on the Instagram account that the woman was ‘disrespecting her faith’ by dating a man from another community.

Zubair Rao, according to the police, also threatened the girl and her family with dire consequences if she did not leave her job and stop talking to the other man.

The arrest was made based on the complaint filed by the victim, who works as a housekeeping staff at a five-star hotel in New Delhi. Based on her complaint, a first information report was registered against Malik and Rao under the Indian Penal Code sections of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, voyeurism, and insulting women’s modesty, and sections of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR, the victim said that Malik and Rao objected to her relationship with a man because he was from a different community. “When Malik dated the woman, he took her nude photographs and videos without her consent. When they broke up, and she started dating the other man, Malik and Rao created an Instagram account where they shared her photos and videos. Malik also went to the woman’s house and threatened her and her family,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

Under the condition of anonymity, a police official stated that the accused individuals claimed on the woman’s Instagram account that she was “disrespecting her faith” by dating a man from another community.

“Rao also threatened the woman. He asked her to leave her job and stop talking to the other man. We have arrested both suspects. They have been sent to judicial custody,” the officer said, adding that the accused also shared the woman’s photos and videos on WhatsApp groups of which she and her friends were members.

Delhi police alerted Meta India about the Instagram account and requested that the content be taken down.