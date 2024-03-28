Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTrinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons and campaign in her Krishnanagar...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons and campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency, had ignored previous two summons

ED had issued fresh summons to Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a FEMA contravention case.

OpIndia Staff
Mahua Moitra (Photo From her Facebook account)
10

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has stated that she will campaign in her Krishnanagar seat on 28th March disregarding the summons from the Enforcement Directorate asking her to come in for an interrogation at the agency’s headquarters in the national capital. “I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she declared while talking to the media.

She and businessman Darshan Hiranandani who is located in Dubai, received a new summons from the Enforcement Directorate to appear in court for a potential violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED had earlier requested to question the 49-year-old politician. She avoided the probe and failed to show up before the investigators on 11th March and 19th February which resulted in the two previous summons being followed by the current one.

In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mahua Moitra, who was dismissed from the Lok Sabha in December due to “unethical conduct,” has been renominated by her party from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal. The new summons was sent days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agency was ordered by anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal to look into the accusations made against her by Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, prompting the agency to raid properties linked to her about the cash-for-query issue.

Nishikant Dubey has charged that Mahua Moitra posed inquiries in Parliament to launch an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and entrepreneur Gautam Adani, among others in return for money and presents from Darshan Hiranandani. He based his complaint on a letter from Supreme Court attorney Jai Anant Dehadrai. The sources informed PTI that, in addition to a few other overseas remittances and financial transfers, transactions connected to a non-resident external (NRE) account are being closely monitored by the ED.

Mahia Moitra has claimed innocence and filed a case with the Supreme Court contesting her removal from the lower house of the Parliament due to the cash-for-query accusations.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“Vested interest group pressuring judiciary ahead of elections”: Over 600 prominent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Mishra, Adish Agarwala write to CJI

OpIndia Staff -

Sewa Bharati of RSS establishes 1250 schools in Kashmir teaching Muslim students the true value of Kashmiriyat, keeping them away from stone-pelting: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Kutch Copper: Adani Group’s greenfield copper unit in Mundra commences operations, to become the world’s largest single-location smelter

ANI -

Minor girl raped during Holi celebrations in Guwahati, accused Raju Ali and Mandal Ali nabbed while Inamul Ali on the run

OpIndia Staff -

China says Pakistan will be its friend in ‘combating terrorism’ after KP blast: Reality is, it has been protecting Pakistani terrorists from UN sanctions

OpIndia Staff -

Importance of mutual respect, deplore expressions of hatred against any individual or group: Ashoka University reacts after students raise anti-Brahmin slogans

OpIndia Staff -

Trouble mounts for Arvind Kejriwal? CBI, which was first to initiate investigation into Liquor Policy scam, to seek custody as ED custody ends: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Mahua Moitra effect? Naveen Patnaik drops 4-time MP Pinaki Mishra, announces Arup Patnaik as candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: CM Pema Khandu and five other BJP candidates likely to win unopposed as no other candidate files nomination

OpIndia Staff -

‘Contesting election in South needs money, what community you belong to’: Nirmala Sitharaman says she won’t contest LS polls, but is grateful to BJP...

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com