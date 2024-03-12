Tuesday, March 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGangster Kala Jathedi's wedding with 'lady don' Anuradha today: Heavy police force, including SWAT...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gangster Kala Jathedi’s wedding with ‘lady don’ Anuradha today: Heavy police force, including SWAT personnel deployed for ‘security’

According to the reports, the wedding would be monitored by police from three states - Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana - as well as the National Investigation Agency, which has charged Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi in the terror-gangster nexus case.

OpIndia Staff
Amid tight security, Gangster Kala Jathedi to marry 'lady don' Anuradha in Delhi
Image- PTI
9

The marriage ceremony of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Rajasthan’s ‘lady don’ Anuradha Choudhary aka Madam Minz is scheduled for Tuesday (12th March) from 10 am to 4 pm at Matiala, Dwarka. Kala Jathedi who is on detention parole for his wedding arrived at the venue in Dwarka amid heavy police security. As per the reports, the Delhi Police has devised a tactical plan to prevent gang conflicts or Sandeep’s escape from custody.

The baraatis at this unusual wedding include handpicked policemen from Delhi Police’s special cell and crime division, as well as a few SWAT personnel and cops from Dwarka police stations. Officers have already conducted a recce of the location twice and have had detailed interviews with the banquet owner and staff.

“A list of family members has been sought and CCTV cameras are being checked and new ones installed in the vicinity to capture any suspicious movement,” a senior police officer said.

According to the reports, the wedding would be monitored by police from three states – Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana – as well as the National Investigation Agency, which has charged Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi in the terror-gangster nexus case.

The couple have been together in a relationship since 2020. Jathedi is accused of organizing a criminal conspiracy to incite terror and commit targeted murders of high-profile individuals. Authorities are fearful that not just Jathedi and Bishnoi’s associates, but also possible troublemakers or rivals, may enter the event and pose a threat to Jathedi. There are also speculations of clashes or violence in the Jathedi village, Sonipat, where the gangster is anticipated to be taken under strict protection the following day.

Jathedi’s elderly parents live in the village with Anuradha, who has made it clear to law enforcement and the court that she has no intention of engaging in illegal activity.

She has spent the last few months living with Jathedi’s parents and caring for them. According to the reports, Jathedi proposed marriage to her after her efforts to care for his parents. Responding to Jathedi’s lawyer’s plea that marriage is a fundamental right protected by Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, a court granted him a six-hour custody parole on 12th March for getting married.

The lawyer said that denying Jathedi the liberty to marry would be a breach of his constitutional rights. The ruling, given by Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason, allowed release from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 12th March, with Delhi Police instructed to protect throughout this time. Furthermore, the order stipulates that Sandeep will be accompanied to his village on 13th March for the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ritual, which is planned from 10 am to 1 pm.

Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi was arrested in 2021 and carried a Rs 7 lakh reward. The Delhi Police’s special cell apprehended him at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, almost 200 kilometers from the national capital. According to authorities, Sandeep was wanted for extortion, murder, and other major offenses in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Furthermore, the Delhi Police collaborated with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to resolve the Jatheri case.

Anuradha aka Madam Minz, the gangster, who has multiple degrees including an MBA, on the other hand, has been accused of involvement in several cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping in Rajasthan.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSandeep Kala Jathedi, Anuradha lady don, Sonipat Kala Jathedi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

CAA Rules: ‘Journalist’ objects to 5:1 ratio for members from Centre and State for Empowered Committee, forgets citizenship falls under Union List

OpIndia Staff -

“Cropping system unviable, free electricity incentivising farmers to over-exploit groundwater resources,” Punjab economic survey states. Details

OpIndia Staff -

ED attaches 10 crores of TMC in money laundering probe against ex-MP KD Singh, says money was used for campaigning during 2014 LS elections

OpIndia Staff -

CAA: Protest erupts in Jamia Millia Islamia University with NSU(I) and MSF taking the lead, VC says won’t allow agitation

OpIndia Staff -

Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet resigns, speculations are rife that he may be fielded as a candidate in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion’: PIB fact-checks lies of Qatar-owned, Islamist propaganda outlet Al Jazeera

OpIndia Staff -

“Unconstitutional, anti-Muslim, religion-based”: As CAA is implemented, Owaisi, Al Jazeera and others start peddling misinformation, call for protests

OpIndia Staff -

Boeing whistleblower who brought lawsuit against US aviation giant found dead, company’s airplanes continue to suffer technical mishaps worldwide

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Angry farmers burn vehicles, vandalise APMC office in Haveri district over fall in chilli prices

OpIndia Staff -

Conduct survey of Bhojshala complex and submit report: Madhya Pradesh High Court directs ASI to survey the temple claimed as mosque by Muslim side

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com