The marriage ceremony of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Rajasthan’s ‘lady don’ Anuradha Choudhary aka Madam Minz is scheduled for Tuesday (12th March) from 10 am to 4 pm at Matiala, Dwarka. Kala Jathedi who is on detention parole for his wedding arrived at the venue in Dwarka amid heavy police security. As per the reports, the Delhi Police has devised a tactical plan to prevent gang conflicts or Sandeep’s escape from custody.

The baraatis at this unusual wedding include handpicked policemen from Delhi Police’s special cell and crime division, as well as a few SWAT personnel and cops from Dwarka police stations. Officers have already conducted a recce of the location twice and have had detailed interviews with the banquet owner and staff.

“A list of family members has been sought and CCTV cameras are being checked and new ones installed in the vicinity to capture any suspicious movement,” a senior police officer said.

According to the reports, the wedding would be monitored by police from three states – Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana – as well as the National Investigation Agency, which has charged Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi in the terror-gangster nexus case.

The couple have been together in a relationship since 2020. Jathedi is accused of organizing a criminal conspiracy to incite terror and commit targeted murders of high-profile individuals. Authorities are fearful that not just Jathedi and Bishnoi’s associates, but also possible troublemakers or rivals, may enter the event and pose a threat to Jathedi. There are also speculations of clashes or violence in the Jathedi village, Sonipat, where the gangster is anticipated to be taken under strict protection the following day.

Jathedi’s elderly parents live in the village with Anuradha, who has made it clear to law enforcement and the court that she has no intention of engaging in illegal activity.

She has spent the last few months living with Jathedi’s parents and caring for them. According to the reports, Jathedi proposed marriage to her after her efforts to care for his parents. Responding to Jathedi’s lawyer’s plea that marriage is a fundamental right protected by Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, a court granted him a six-hour custody parole on 12th March for getting married.

The lawyer said that denying Jathedi the liberty to marry would be a breach of his constitutional rights. The ruling, given by Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason, allowed release from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 12th March, with Delhi Police instructed to protect throughout this time. Furthermore, the order stipulates that Sandeep will be accompanied to his village on 13th March for the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ritual, which is planned from 10 am to 1 pm.

Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi was arrested in 2021 and carried a Rs 7 lakh reward. The Delhi Police’s special cell apprehended him at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, almost 200 kilometers from the national capital. According to authorities, Sandeep was wanted for extortion, murder, and other major offenses in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Furthermore, the Delhi Police collaborated with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to resolve the Jatheri case.

Anuradha aka Madam Minz, the gangster, who has multiple degrees including an MBA, on the other hand, has been accused of involvement in several cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping in Rajasthan.