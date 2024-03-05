On Monday (4th March), Delhi’s Dwarka court granted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi custody parole to solemnise his ceremony with lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’.

The court allowed Kala Jathedi a six-hour custody parole on the 12th March for the wedding ceremony in the national capital and ‘Grih Pravesh’ on the 13th March in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The court has directed that Kala Jathedi be taken with police custody for his marriage on the 12th of March between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that Delhi police make security and safety arrangements. The court also ordered the police to take Jathedi to his village on March 13 for the Grih Pravesh ceremony between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.



Notably, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Wason granted the relief after examining the submissions made by Kala Jathedi’s lawyer and analysing the Delhi Police’s reply.



Reports say that Kala Jathedi requested custody parole on humanitarian grounds to attend his wedding and subsequent Grih Pravesh ritual wherein the newlyweds will enter their matrimonial home together.

Lawyer Rohit Dalal filed applications arguing that the right to marriage is recognised as a constitutional right under Article 21. It was argued that both the applicant or accused and his fiancee are of legal age under the rules of the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955. It was additionally contended that denying the applicant/accused marriage would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution.



There is nobody in the home to look after the mother of the accused as his father is also bedridden, the plea stated.

Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi was arrested in 2021 and carried a Rs 7 lakh reward. The Delhi Police’s special cell apprehended him at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, almost 200 kilometres from the national capital.



According to authorities, Sandeep was wanted for extortion, murder, and other major offences in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Furthermore, the Delhi Police collaborated with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to resolve the Jatheri case.



Notably, Sandeep met Anuradha in the year 2020 when both were on the “most wanted” list of Delhi Police. While Jathedi has been behind bars since 2021, Anuradha got bail and the couple continued their relationship via meetings through legal channels. Anuradha aka Madam Minz, the gangster, a computer applications graduate, has been accused of involvement in several cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping in Rajasthan.

According to those familiar with their love affair, Jathedi was enamored with Anuradha’s ability to speak fluent English and fire Kalashnikov bursts, TOI reported.

“For Anuradha, life had seemingly ended with the death of her former friend — the dreaded gangster Anandpal, who was killed in a police encounter in the summer of 2017. Anuradha then came on the radar of Anandpal’s rival, Raju Basodi. This was when gangster Balbir Banuda lent her support. By 2019, she had come in contact with Bishnoi and eventually became friends with Jathedi,” TOI quoted a senior police official as saying.