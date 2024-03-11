Monday, March 11, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Government of India notifies implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules: Read what gazette notification says

The Lok Sabha on 9th December 2019 passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 while the Rajya Sabha passed it on 11th December 2019, sparking widespread violence in several parts of the country as Islamists resorted to fear mongering about the bill that seeks to fast track citizenship for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

GoI notifies CAA (Image Source: India Today)
On Monday (March 11), the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This Act was crucial to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The issuance of these rules is expected to create a pathway for migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, specifically those belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities, to obtain citizenship in India.

Today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be announcing the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules will empower those eligible under CAA-2019 to seek Indian citizenship through the application process.

The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

Here’s what the gazette notification issued says:

Addressing the Parliament at the time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the Bill is not against any Minority in India and the rights of each Indian Citizen will be equally protected.

Shah had said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, will give a new ray of hope to persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have migrated to India after facing persecution on the ground of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Even as the Bill itself was passed, the rules required for its implementation were not notified. Anti-CAA protests rocked the country immediately after the passage of the Bill with several Muslims holding the state to ransom.

Violence was reported across cities, including in the national capital. At least 53 people died in the subsequent riots that followed and 200 people were left injured.

OpIndia had extensively covered the anti-Hindu riots, which were falsely presented by the mainstream media as an anti-Muslim pogrom, and facts documenting tragic cries of Hindus that would otherwise have gone unheard.

