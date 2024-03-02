A few days ago, a minor Muslim teenager attacked two elderly farmers in Bhachau of Kutch in a trivial dispute matter, in which the farmers suffered serious injuries. A case was registered in the matter but the minor accused was later granted bail. Now the encroachment on government land by his father Haji Traya has been removed by the bulldozer action taken by the local administration and police.

After the incident was reported, Hindu organisations gave memorandums to the local administration demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Meanwhile, complaints were also lodged against the accused’s father Haji Amad Traya and his brother for allegedly encroaching on government land in the Shikarpur village.

Given these memorandums, the Bhachau Taluka administration took action to remove the encroachment on the government land. The Taluka Development Officer investigated the matter and asked for the site to be vacated, after which the accused vacated the place. Then on Friday (1st March), the top officials of the administration and the officials of the police system reached the spot with a bulldozer and demolished the encroachment.

Tehsildar, Taluka Development Officer, Extension Officer, DySP, SOG officials as well as a large number of police personnel were present at the spot during this bulldozer action. According to reports, the accused had built two encroachments. One of them was razed off. The other one is under litigation and there is a stay order by the court in this regard. That second structure is not razed off by the bulldozer.

The encroachments were made by Haji Traya. There are multiple offences already registered in the past against him. The list includes offences like murder, assault, death threats and arms-related offences. Recently fifteen days ago his minor son had also beaten up two elderly farmers over a trivial matter.

On 15th February 2024, 55-year-old Bhavanbhai Patel, a resident of the Shikarpur village in Bhachau, was working in the field when the accused minor approached him and threatened to kill him by beating him with a stick, saying, ‘Why do you keep a watch when we graze goats’. The old man suffered serious injuries in his hands and legs due to the attack and was admitted to the hospital, where fractures were detected in both his hands and one leg.

On the same day, this minor boy also attacked a 65-year-old man in Naransari village near Shikarpur. The accused had entered the old man’s field to graze goats. The farmer refused to allow him to graze the goats fearing damage to the crop. The minor teenager got angry over this and tried to hit the farmer in the head. The farmer received an injury in his hand as he resisted the attack. Another case was then registered against this minor.

The accused was arrested after two offences were registered but was later granted bail. Now action has been taken against the encroachment on the government land by his father.