A gruesome Pitbull dog attack has been reported from Haryana’s Sonipat, where the canine who was accompanied by its female owner, attacked a man’s genitals in an elevator. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The victim has notified the authorities about the attack.

According to the information, the incident transpired at Kundli Parker Residency located on National Highway 44. A man named Sudarshan entered the society’s lift after he returned from his routine morning walk. Meanwhile, a woman named Poonam and her Pitbull were already there. The animal pounced on the male as soon as the lift’s doors opened and the latter entered.

Sudarshan suffered severe injuries as a result of the shocking dog attack on his private parts, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is under medical care there. He informed that not one, but three to four canines of the same breed are kept as pets in the society. Pitbull dogs are being bred there even though the government has now proposed a ban on them.

Sudarshan complained that a report has been submitted to the authorities but the senior officials are not taking any strict action in the matter. A complaint has also been lodged with the Residents’ Welfare Association. They have promised that the dog’s owner will face consequences in addition to legal action in the case.

However, the matter at hand concerns how this breed of dog is being raised in spite of its impending ban. Sudarshan revealed that the society has at least three or four Pitbulls, and that too without permission. Notably, the administrative officers refused to say anything in front of the camera. The Kundli police station in-charge acknowledged that there had been a complaint but gave no specifics regarding the action taken.

The central government recently asked the states to prohibit the importation, breeding and sale of twenty-five “ferocious” dog breeds in order to combat the growing number of fatalities resulting from aggressive dog attacks. The breeds that are considered threatening to human life include Rottweilers, Pitbulls, Terriers, Wolf dogs and Mastiffs among others. Mixed breeds and crossbreeds of these species will also be banned. This ruling follows the submission of a report by an expert committee and animal welfare organisations in response to a Delhi High Court order.