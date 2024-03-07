On Wednesday (6th March), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar addressed Satta Parivartan Maha Sabha in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. In his speech, he made haywire allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insinuated that if Modi becomes PM of the country again, then India will be “in debt” by 2026.

He also attempted to throw some numbers to support his claims. He accused the BJP government of misusing central investigation agencies to exert pressure on opposition leaders to join the BJP. In a separate letter to Jitendra Awhad, Ambedkar asked the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP to promise it won’t join hands with the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

Prakash Ambedkar said, “The BJP is claiming they will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha. But it is up to the voters to see if they achieve it or not. They will make big promises and attractive slogans will be raised. But you’re a voter. It’s going to be what the voters decide. Voters should decide that a secular-minded government is coming. We are not opposed to any religion. But note that we are opposed to the politics of religion.”

He further said, “Right now, it’s being said that they guarantee good governance. However, unemployment has increased in the last 10 years. Manoj Jarange was told that Marathas would get a reservation. But they took disappointment out of here. This government is guaranteeing fraud.”

Prakash Ambedkar also claimed that the Modi government is deliberately trying to take all the new projects and various businesses and factories to Gujarat sidelining Maharashtra. He said, “Narendra Modi treats the people of Gujarat one way and treats others differently. If you bring Modi back to power, let’s understand that in the next five years, all the factories will be gone to Gujarat. I know it’s hard for you to digest these things. But haven’t they taken away the factories from here? Then tomorrow they will be taking the businesses away again. In the form of votes, you will give Modi a licence for that. So don’t vote for the BJP.”

Prakash Ambedkar tries to be an economist

Prakash Ambedkar said, “In the last 10 years, the Modi government’s governance has increased the debt on everyone’s head. If someone has a salary of Rs 10,000 and has to pay Rs 10,000 as an instalment to the bank, is there anything left? Then that man is bound to sell his house. If Modi and RSS are re-elected, the country will be in debt in 2026. For a living, the drunkard sells utensils, sells furniture, and then finally sells the house and comes to the street. If the BJP loses power, there may be a similar time. My challenge to the BJP is if I am lying, prove me wrong.”

He added, “If you don’t want to crush under debt, you should vote against the BJP. Before Modi came to power, every citizen of the country had a debt of Rs 24 on his head. In the last 10 years, the per capita debt has gone up to Rs 84.”

Letter to Sharad Pawar faction of NCP

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar wrote a letter to NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad. In this letter, Prakash Ambedkar has sought assurance that after the Lok Sabha elections, no party of Maha Vikas Aghadi will go with the BJP.

Ambedkar wrote in this letter, “You have personally assured that you will not join hands with the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections. But there is no assurance from the party. Even in the meeting, your party representatives remained silent on this issue. We need assurances that after the Lok Sabha elections, no constituent party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will go with the BJP.”

Replying to this, Jitendra Awhad wrote in his letter to Prakash Ambedkar, “Our position is clear. We have already said that Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar) has suffered a lot from his close ones in the last five years. He had decided that whoever wants to join the BJP should go, but he will not go. His family was broken, but he did not join the BJP.”