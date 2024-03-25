Monday, March 25, 2024
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2024: Full schedule of the tournament released, entire tournament to take place in...
CricketIPLNews Reports
Updated:

IPL 2024: Full schedule of the tournament released, entire tournament to take place in India amidst Lok Sabha elections, final in Chennai on 26th May

Notably, there were speculations that some of the matches may be held outside India this year due to Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff
IPL
Image Source: Inside Sport
4

On Monday, March 25, Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) released the complete schedule of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament, which kicked off last week, will take place entirely in India even in light of the Lok Sabha elections taking place in the country at the same time.

The final of the tournament will be held in Chennai on May 26, while the eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be held in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22. The Qualifier 2 will also take place in Chennai on May 24.

Earlier, BCCI had announced the schedule for only the first two weeks of the tournament, till April 7. Now that the Election Commission has announced the polling dates for the elections, the BCCI has finalised the schedule for the remainder of the season keeping in view the polling dates in different states around the country.

The final match of phase 1 which was announced earlier, is scheduled to take place on April 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The second phase will start without any delay next day on April 8 with KKR facing CSK at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

In the second phase, Delhi Capitals, who used Vishakhapatnam for their first 2 matches, will return to capital Delhi for the rest of their league matches. Meanwhile, Punjab will also be using the Dharamsala stadium for two of their matches along with their home stadium in Punjab. Rajasthan are another team using 2 states for their home matches, with Guwahati hosting two of their home games.

Notably, there were speculations that some of the matches may be held outside India this year due to Lok Sabha elections, and with security agencies stretched thin to ensure smooth elections. IPL has been held outside India during General Elections in 2009 and 2014 respectively, in light of the elections. However, in 2019, IPL was held in India despite coinciding with Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections start on April 19, and will be completed on June 1 through 7 phases of voting. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

After Supriya Shrinate, another Congress leader says ‘someone from his team’ called Kangana a ‘r*ndi’: Why they make no sense

OpIndia Staff -

Who are the ‘journalists’ from The Guardian hounding Kajal Hindustani for an interview: Anti-Hindu tropes, whitewashing of love jihad and more

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Aamir, Faiz, Faraz gang-rape 20-year-old girl, lock her up at a tube well, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘One of my team members responsible’: Supriya Shrinate on backfoot following outrage over sexist post against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -

Stop being ‘stubborn’, seek dialogues with neigbours to overcome financial challenges: Ex-Maldives President Solih advises incumbent Mohamed Muizzu

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Dr TN Sarasu, BJP candidate from Kerala’s Alathur: Professor hounded by SFI, attacked with symbolic ‘grave’ by Leftist goons when she retired after...

OpIndia Staff -

Kangana Ranaut responds to Congress leader-cum-troll Supriya Shrinate over her sexist post asking her what her ‘rate’ is: What she said

OpIndia Staff -

Since OpIndia stonewalled Guardian’s latest hit-job attempt against Kajal Hindustani, here is a tear-jerker they could write supporting their Hinduphobic journalist

Anurag -

‘Kya bhav chal raha hai”, “r*ndi”: Congress trolls attack Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate claims ‘someone who had access to her account’ posted it

OpIndia Staff -

Al Jazeera story claiming Israeli soldiers committed rape inside Al Shifa hospital was fake; Palestinian woman now says she made it up to whip...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com