Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Congress leader files complaint against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and Niranjan for alleged...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: Congress leader files complaint against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and Niranjan for alleged fake news against CM Siddaramaiah, case registered

Republic Kanada has said that the report was based on a video shot by a member of the public, and later the claim was found to be false. The channel has issued an apology and expressed regret over the report.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami and Siddaramaiah
Arnab Goswami and Siddaramaiah. Image Source: Madhyamam Online
1

On Thursday (28th March), Karnataka Congress leader Ravindra filed a case against Republic TV‘s Arnab Goswami and the editor of Republic Kannada Niranjan for allegedly broadcasting false news against the state CM Siddaramaiah. A case in this regard was registered at the SJ Park police station in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In his complaint, Congress leader Ravindra said that around 7.15 pm on Wednesday, Republic Kannada aired a news report claiming that traffic was stopped on MG Road to make way for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s vehicle and that an ambulance got stuck in the traffic. Ravindra claimed in his complaint that CM Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru, not Bengaluru, at the time as told in the Republic Kannada reporting. Ravindra accused the channel of propagating false news ahead of the general elections to wrongly influence the people’s opinion about the chief minister.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain wrote on her X handle, “Case has been filed against Arnab Goswami and the Republic Kannada channel editor Niranjan J for telecasting false news against CM Siddaramaiah. They telecast a video clip claiming CM stopped vehicular traffic and obstructed the ambulance while travelling in Bangalore. But the CM had not travelled on the said date, he was in Mysore.”

In the meanwhile, Republic Kanada has said that the report was based on a video shot by a member of the public, and later the claim was found to be false. The channel has issued an apology and expressed regret over the report.

On 29th March, Republic Kannada posted on its X handle, “There was a news broadcast yesterday evening where there was an allegation that the ambulance traffic was obstructed due to the CM’s escort vehicle. The allegation was based on a video recorded by the public. Republic Kannada did a fact check of this news and during the fact check the truth was found. It is confirmed that the allegations against the CM are false and therefore Republic Kannada apologizes and regrets this news broadcast.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com