The Chandmari Police on 18th March, Monday, arrested Hamidul Islam from Guwahati’s GS Road locality in a case of love jihad. The accused disguised as a Hindu man named Jun and trapped a Hindu woman.

According to local reports, a woman in Guwahati filed a complaint with the police alleging that the accused identified himself to her as a Hindu man and lured her into a relationship. Hamidul Islam belongs to Rangiya area.

During this relationship, the accused established physical relations with the victim, impregnating her not once but at least five times. The accused forced her to undergo an abortion every single time.

“I feel victim to love jihad. Initially, he portrayed himself as a Hindu,” the victim reportedly said. She claims to have discovered his true identity as their relationship progressed.

The accused also duped the victim financially, resulting in a loss of a staggering Rs 12 lakh. He orchestrated schemes further coercing her to give him the money.

The Chandmari police reportedly said, “The accused has been identified as Hamidul Islam. He deceived the young woman and managed to defraud her of a substantial sum amounting to 12 lakhs rupees over the course of their three-year relationship.”

As per reports, famous regional YouTuber who goes by the name Sunny Golden is the brother of the accused Hamidul Islam. Sunny Golden has 128,000 followers on Facebook, his YouTube channel has 639,000 subscribers. However, his Instagram page appears to have been deleted.

Authorities in Assam are cracking down on the mance of Love Jihad under the stringent policy of zero tolerance for the same as declared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.