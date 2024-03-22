On March 22, Friday, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began a survey of the ancient Hindu place of worship- the Bhojshala complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials reached the complex on Friday morning.

The survey began after the Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore bench) on March 11 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific investigation, survey, and excavation at the Bhojshala complex. The high court granted the order for a scientific survey to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) based on multiple evidence and signs submitted before the bench.

Notably, the 11th-century Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument. Hindus believe it is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) but the Muslim side disputes it claiming that it is Kamal Maula Mosque.

During the excavation and floor-making operations of ‘Bhojshala’ in 1987, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered over thirty-two idols of Hindu deities, including Lord Kuber.



The pillars of Bhojshala are adorned with figurines of Hindu gods and goddesses. Eight lotuses were spotted on the roof above the pillars. The lotus is a vital part of Indian culture and a prominent and auspicious symbol in Hinduism. In fact, it is common for Hindu gods and goddesses to be depicted sitting on a lotus throne, as a gesture of divinity, purity, and power.

In addition to what has already been mentioned, a number of other artefacts unearthed within the Bhojshala complex in 1987 discredited the propaganda that the complex has always belonged to Muslims. The current Kamal Maulana Mosque, which was erected by Muslim conquerors after the temple was razed, has remnants of the Bhojshala.

The carved pillars used in the mosque are the same ones utilised in the Bhojshala. Engraved stone slabs affixed to the mosque’s walls still contain valuable works. These inscriptions go into great depth about Sanskrit grammar. Besides that, some inscriptions praise the emperors who came after Raja Bhoj. There are also inscriptions in classical Sanskrit with theatrical compositions. These inscriptions are notable for being written in characters from the 11th and 12th centuries A.D.

The temple was considered to be the centrepiece of Dharanagari’s 84 squares, the city of palaces, temples, universities, theatres, and gardens. The goddess Saraswati’s statue is presently housed at the London Museum. The royal poet Madan mentioned this Mata Saraswati shrine in his poems as well.

Saraswati Idol from Bhojshala currently housed at the London Museum

Hindu artefacts found during excavation in Bhojshala in 1987

There are many such pillars in Bhojshala where the idol of the Hindu God is seen destroyed. The conch and chakra are also visible.

A massive ‘yagya kund’ exists inside the premises, where yagya was practised for centuries during the king’s feast. In addition, the womb contains the state emblem of the Parmar dynasty.

Raja Bhoj had written 84 texts, out of which two instruments are also present, Kaalsarp Yantra, Siddha Yantra, Nagmani Bandh Yantra etc.

In the room occupied by ASI, there are statues of two gatekeepers on each side of the door with the names Jai and Vijay and above is the statue of Lord Ganesha.

‘Om Namah Shivay’ is written in the inscriptions in Pali language.

Another black stone that has been preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India bears the writing Om Saraswati Namah. The word Sitaram is written in the inscription.

On the entrance to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, there is a bell sculpture. Within the pillars of Bhojshala is a statue of Yakshini.

Adjacent to the Bhojshala complex is a small well known as ‘Akal Kuiya’. It is thought that the touch and anointing of Goddess Saraswati once cleaned its water. It is currently located in the Kamal Maulana complex.

Image credit: India TV

Yagna Kund in Bhojshala

The Islamic invasion and destruction of the Bhojshala complex, Hindu students were massacred, temple destroyed

In 1305, 1401 and 1514 AD, Muslim monarchs repeatedly wrecked the majestic temple and centre of learning at Bhojshala. In 1305 AD, the ruthless and barbaric Muslim tyrant Alauddin Khilji destroyed Bhojshala for the first time. Nevertheless, the process of Islamic invasion began 36 years before, in 1269 AD, when a Muslim Fakir named Kamal Moulana reached Malwa.

Kamal Moulana utilised deceitful methods to convert many Hindus to Islam. He spent 36 years gathering extensive information on the Malwa area and turning it over to Alauddin Khilji. Khilji massacred 1200 Hindu students and teachers at Bhojshala for refusing to convert to Islam, and he demolished the temple complex. The current mosque has the name of the same Kamal Maulana.

Another Muslim conqueror, Dilawar Khan, demolished Vijay Mandir (Surya Martand temple) and attempted to turn a portion of Saraswati Temple Bhojshala into a dargah in 1401 AD. Muslims perform Namaz at the same Vijay Mandir today. Again in 1514 AD, one Mehmudshah besieged Bhojshala and attempted to transform it into a dargah. He encroached on the area outside Saraswati Temple and established ‘Kamal Moulana Makbara.’ It is on this basis that Bhojshala is being claimed to be a Dargah.

In 1997, Congress leader and then CM Digvijaya Singh issued order permitting Muslims to offer Namaz every Friday but prohibiting Hindus from even entering the complex

In 1952, the Central Government gave up Bhojshala to the Archaeological Survey of India.

Prior to March 12, 1997, Hindus were permitted to take darshan but unable to do puja. However, in 1997, CM Digvijaya Singh issued an order permitting Muslims to offer Namaz at Bhojshala every Friday but prohibiting Hindus from even entering Bhojshala. Hindus were only permitted to enter and offer puja at Bhojshala during Vasant Panchami.

Bhojshala was opened for Hindus in April 2003. Darshan was allowed to Hindu devotees every day, apart from Tuesday, when they may worship using flowers.

In order to regain complete access to the entire premises for worship, the current petition filed has stated that the destruction of a temple and its continuation in the same form is a continuing trauma for the worshippers, denying them spiritual power, and in such a situation, the worshippers’ lives remain in jeopardy, giving day to day tease and a feeling of humiliation done by the invader, and such continued wrong has to be rectified under the sweep of Article 13 (1) of the Constitution of India to protect the life and religious rights guaranteed under Article 21 and 25 of the Constitution of India.