A shocking incident has come to light from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra. A 45-year-old doctor’s video has gone viral on social media where he could be seen roaming naked in the Bidkin Rural Government hospital. In the viral video, the doctor can be seen roaming naked under the influence. He was seen going inside a washroom in the video. Before going into the washroom, the naked doctor waved a piece of cloth.

While some reports alleged that he might be taking drugs, other reports suggest that he was drunk when his obscene actions were caught on CCTV. As per Jagran’s report, the head nurse was on rounds when the incident took place. Several nurses have filed an official complaint against the accused doctor.

As per the locals, the doctor is an employee of Bidkin Hospital. Someone from the hospital leaked the CCTV footage that went viral on social media. The locals also alleged that the doctors at the specific hospital often came late for duty and the patients were not treated properly.

Head of health services in the district, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. He further added that the medical superintendent had been informed about the incident and strict action would be taken against the doctor if found guilty.

OpIndia tried to contact the hospital administration but could not connect.