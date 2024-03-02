An unauthorized Mazar (Islamic shrine) situated on the Manmad Chandwad Highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik has been subjected to demolition in the intervening night of 1st and 2nd March. Strict security measures have been implemented, and a large police force has been deployed regarding the action.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and spokesperson Nitesh Rane had recently brought up the matter before the legislative assembly. He also showed pictures of the illegal structure in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan. He posted about the development on social media and wrote, “This is a Hindutva government. It won’t cater to anyone’s unreasonable demands. Keep this in mind.”

Nitish Rane had earlier vowed to build a Hanuman temple close to the mausoleum in the middle of the roadway if it is not demolished. During a press conference on 29th February, he released multiple images of the shrine and charged that a cleric had been summoned from Malegaon to establish it and offer flowers there. Furthermore, he accused an official of Highways Authority named Salunkhe received a payment of Rs 20,000 in exchange for assistance to build the place. He reported to have also complained about the matter to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.

He had expressed that this is India and not Pakistan where an illicit shrine can be constructed on a national highway and such activities won’t be tolerated. He stressed that there are numerous Hindu temples located along the national highways that are being constructed throughout Maharashtra and around the nation but the holy places were moved to different areas by Hindus in a peaceful manner, however, some radical elements are already erecting mausoleums alongside the national highway. He noted that appeasement politics is the reason for all of this.

He mentioned that Muslims will now gather at the shrine to perform prayers on the national highway. He pointed out, “A large number of people will congregate there daily, raising safety concerns. In this situation, Hindus will also invite sages from Ayodhya to build a temple and conduct worship there if the illegal building is not removed.” Additionally, he informed me that he has lodged a complaint with the relevant authorities and is scheduled to meet with Nitin Gadkari. The state administration finally has now dismantled the unlawful construction.