On Wednesday (20th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the News18 Rising Bharat Summit where he asserted that the next five years will be of unprecedented transformation, expansion, and prosperity adding that it is a ‘Modi ki guarantee’.

Referring to the Balakot airstrike and its secrecy, PM Modi recalled how, five years ago, he attended the News18 summit with a calm temperament because of his prior commitment despite being mentally engaged in major planning (to hit terrorists’ safe haven). He added that the world only came to know about what he was planning, a day later when it became a major headline.

He urged the media persons to analyse the same noting that the date was 26th February 2019, adding that “ek wo din tha, ek aaj ka din hai”.

Last time I came on this summit in 2019, the very next day Bharat did Balakot Air Strike. I was clam on that day and I am calm today. That was one day and …. : PM Modi sends shivers to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/kWhmCKMU17 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 20, 2024

For those unversed, it was the night when the Indian Air Force conducted an Airstrike in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pulwama terrorist attack.

PM Modi said, “From terror-sponsoring nations to nations seeking development and peace, every nation has experienced Rising Bharat. Naya Bharat doesn’t tolerate the wounds of terrorism rather it teaches a tough lesson to those who inflict terrorism against Indians. Those who unleashed terrorism against India, the nation, and the world are witnessing what their current status is”.

#PMModionNews18: Everyone has experienced the rising Bharat. This new Bharat does not endure the inflicts given by terrorism but teaches a lesson to the perpetrators. The people who used to terrorize us are nowhere now: PM Modi (@narendramodi)#News18RisingBharat… pic.twitter.com/UxiyWB8L5p — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2024

A secure nation is the foundation stone of a developed nation, this is India’s identity, and this is Rising Bharat, PM Modi added.

Regarding election fervour, PM Modi said that they are making plans for the next 25 years as well as for the next 100 days for the third term of the Modi government.

He added, “While our opponents are also scripting new records. Today they have abused me for the 104th time, I have been called ‘Aurangzeb’ and an announcement has been made to shoot Modi in his head.”

Today, the world maintains that the 21st century is of India. Major rating agencies and economists are assured of a Rising Bharat, with no ifs or buts. The world has witnessed how major changes have been brought about in the last ten years.

The system, and work culture that took shape after the Independence have undergone a transformation which wasn’t easy but we Indians have demonstrated it. A different confidence level is reflected in every Indian. Now, we are talking about Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister said.

In just ten years, over 25 crore Indians have been uplifted from poverty, India jumped from 11th rank to become the 5th largest economy in the world, India’s Forex Reserve has risen over $700 billion and India’s exports have crossed over $700 billion. These achievements didn’t happen on their own, PM Modi asserted while highlighting major achievements of the Modi government. He added that we have to achieve far greater and much more.

During his address, PM Modi laid special emphasis on the intention of working for the development of the country with a ‘Nation First’ approach stating that, “Niyat Sahi to Kam Sahi.”

He stressed that the rampant corruption under the previous government had badly affected India’s reputation. He added that the UPA govt resorted to lies to defend its scams while the Modi government is taking firm action to curb corruption. He added that the corrupt people are now propagating falsehoods and are running in defensive mode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that earlier people used to question why the CBI and the ED did not act against powerful people. He stressed that the tables have turned as those powerful and corrupt people are now asking why the agencies are acting against them. This change has been brought in ten years, PM Modi said, “Niyat sahi to kam sahi.”

#PMModionNews18: "Neeyat Sahi Toh Kaam Sahi"



#PMModionNews18: "Neeyat Sahi Toh Kaam Sahi"

In the last 10 years around 25 crore people came out of poverty. We became 5th largest economy. Our foreign exchange reserve is more than 700 bn dollars: PM Modi (@narendramodi)#News18RisingBharat #RisingBharatSummit pic.twitter.com/TIKBUvtuHz — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2024

Strong thrust on anti-corruption drive, commits to continue action against corrupt

PM Modi emphasised that it is his commitment to take firm action against Corruption. Contrasting the UPA and NDA governments, PM Modi stated that earlier government offices had become power centre rather than working as service centre. Today, the government makes its most procurements through the GEM portal and online tenders, the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi continued to highlight the Modi government’s tough stance against corruption stating that the Centre is “dealing with corrupt people with technology. Today, hiding the money trail is getting more difficult. That is why cash is being recovered from houses of TMC and Congress leaders and this is the reason they are so frustrated.”

He highlighted how they stopped the leakage in government welfare schemes through the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, and Mobile) trinity. We have transferred Rs 34 lakh crores to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. If it had been the previous system where 85 cents (out of Re 1) got leaked, around Rs 27-28 lakh crores would have never reached the common beneficiaries, PM Modi pointed out.

He further stated that they have removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries who were never even born adding that those who earlier used to benefit from it and are now deprived of it, wo kya Modi ki jai karenge kya? (will they hail PM Modi).

PM Modi added that they have weeded out 4 crore fake ration cards and launched the One Nation One Ration Card to benefit the poor.

Jisko kisi ne nahi pucha, usko Modi ne Puja: PM Modi at the Summit

In an indifferent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for posing with the poor, PM Modi said, “I have lived through the hardships of the common people, neither I have to read about it through books nor I have to take out a camera and shoot it to understand it.”

He said that the poor and 80% of the farmers who had less than 2 acres of farmland were left to their own fate. PM Modi said, “Our flagship schemes cater to the poor. Jisko kisine nahi pucha, usko Modi ne puja hai“. (The ones who weren’t cared for by anyone, are the ones who are worshipped by Modi)