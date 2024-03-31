President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna upon veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities, including two former Prime Ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also conferred with the country’s highest civilian award.

The visit to Advani’s residence was decided keeping in view the ailing health of the veteran BJP leader.

Earlier in February, PM Modi announced that the senior BJP leader would be conferred the Bharat Ratna.Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said the former Union Minister’s contribution to the development of India is monumental.

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” PM posted on X.

Born in Karachi, in present day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India.

As confirmed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has ‘never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, and yet has displayed flexibility in political responses whenever it was demanded by the situation’.

