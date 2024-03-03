On Sunday (3rd March), leaders of the protesting farmer unions announced that the protesting farmers will hold a nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest from 12 PM to 4 pm on 10th March. Additionally, before the ‘Rail Roko’ protest, farmers from all across the country will march towards Delhi on 6th March, the leaders of the protesting unions added.

While outlining the new strategy, Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal added that it has been decided that the protestors will increase their strength on the borders.

Dallewal said,”…Our program to march to Delhi is as it is, we’ve not stepped back from it. It has been decided that we will increase our strength on the borders. On March 6, farmers will come to (Delhi) from all over the country by train, bus, and air and we will see whether the government will allow them to sit there or not. On March 10, we will hold a ‘Rail Roko’ protest across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm…”

#WATCH | Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "…Our program to march to Delhi is as it is, we've not stepped back from it. It has been decided that we will increase our strength on the borders. On March 6, farmers will come to (Delhi) from all over the country by train,… pic.twitter.com/rRKmkQdlOC — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Confirming the same, Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm.”

VIDEO | Farmers' protest: "We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/1HbGpA8or1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2024

Notably, protesting farmers in large numbers, predominantly from Punjab, have been camped on the Punjab-Haryana border in the wake of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march which started on February 13th. The protestors began their march to Delhi demanding that the Union government draft a law that ensures MSP guarantee to farmers on all crops among a host of other demands.

The protest spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after the protestors claimed that a man died allegedly in the clashes that broke out between violent protestors and security personnel. More than 12 police personnel were also injured in these clashes at took place at the Khanauri border. The Haryana Police had also revealed that several protestors also used chili mixed stubble burnt by protestors and they attacked police personnel with sharp weapons.

Following the halt in the farmers’ protest, Delhi Police had earlier on Monday opened service lanes at Singhu, Tikri border points with Haryana. The development came two weeks after the borders were sealed because of the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march.

The security forces, last week, also removed two huge cement barriers to ease traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

An officer said, “Opening these lanes will ensure vehicles will reach their destinations easily.”