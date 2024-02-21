The ongoing farmer protests have turned a very violent turn with several scops and protestors injured on Wednesday (21st February). A massive clash broke out on the Punjab-Haryana border today between the protestors and Haryana police, in which the farmers attacked the police force using various improvised weapons. Moreover, as per Haryana police, three police personnel have died at the farmer protest sites.

As per Haryana Police, the farmer protestors today mixed chilli with stubble and burnt it, creating their own tear gas smoke. They then attacked the police with sharp weapons, and resorted to heavy stone pelting. 12 policemen were seriously injured in the attack.

Jind police said that using the cover of smoke, the protestors took out their swords and attacked the police. Some protestors also used spears and machetes. To control the situation, police used tear gas to disperse the farmers. As per reports, some injured were sent to Rajendra Hospital Patiala.

AIG, (Administration) and Spokesperson of the Haryana Police, Manisha Chaudhary stated that the Police personnel were surrounded at the Data Singh-Khanori border by the protesting farmers’ who poured chilli powder mixed in the stubble and set it on fire. They also attacked the policemen using sticks and sharp weapons as well as pelted stones. Around 12 policemen sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The police officer said that due to the toxic smoke created by the burning of chilli mixed stubble, cops posted at the place had difficulty in breathing. It also reduced visibility in the area to a great extent. The AIG urged the protestors not to do this, as this reduces visibility, and hampers the ability of police to maintain law and order. This creates difficulties for both the sides and increases the possibility of sudden accidents, she added. The police spokesperson also appealed to the protesters for peace.

The Haryana Police, in several tweets, informed about the casualties and injuries suffered by its police personnel in the violent assaults carried out by the protesting farmers at the Khanauri border that falls between the Punjab and Haryana. It stated that so far three of its officers have died during the farmers’ protest after their health deteriorated suddenly.

Haryana Police tweeted on Wednesday, “Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar died late evening. Vijay Kumar was posted at Tohana border during the farmers’ protest. His health suddenly deteriorated while on duty, three police officers have died so far in the protest. The Director General of Police expressed grief.”

Earlier, Haryana Police had tweeted on 20 February that ESI Kaushal Kumar died after his health deteriorated while he was on duty at Sahmbhu border. Before that on 16 February, Railway Police sub-inspector Heeralal died at Shambhu border for the same reason.

Haryana Police deny reports of abducting a protestors

Meanwhile, after the resumption of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by protesting farmers on 21st February, several misleading claims have started doing rounds on social media platforms forcing Haryana Police to bust rumours and fake news.

It was alleged that a farmer named Preet was abducted by Haryana Police at Khanauri border. However, taking to X, the Haryana Police busted the fearmongering attempts calling it “fake news” and strongly denied the allegations. It also shared details about the status of the said protesting farmer. The Police added that he has been admitted to the PGI Rohtak hospital for treatment and he is completely out of danger.

The Haryana Police post read, “The fake news of the abduction of one farmer named Preet s/o Davinder Singh r/oVillage Nawa Gao Dist Sangrur by Haryana Police at Khanauri border is strongly denied. He is admitted in PGI Rohtak by Haryana police for treatment and is completely out of danger.”

Haryana Police has categorically denied firing any bullets because it was decided to use no arms against the farmers. The cops are only using water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protestors.

Claims of death of a protestor in police firing

Meanwhile, there are claims that a 24-year-old protesting farmer named Shubkaran died in the clashes that broke out at the resumption of farmers’ protests today. Some people are carrying out a smear campaign against the Haryana Police, the state as well as the Union government alleging that the purported death took place in Police firing.

Many Twitter (X) users have been posting graphic videos of a body claiming that it to be the lifeless body of the dead 24-year-old farmer Shubkaran.

Heart wrenching!



24 year old Shubh karan Singh from Bathinda has been shot dead by the police during Farmer's protest at the Khanauri border ( Punjab- Harayana)



This is what BJP and Narendra Modi have done to the country.



Democratic rights are being snatched away and the…

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also shared a similar claim that the protesting farmer was shot by Haryana Police. In the post, he condemned the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the death of the farmer. The Congress MLA blamed the Punjab CM for being a mute spectator to the ‘blatant intrusion by the Haryana police into Punjab territory’. It is pertinent to note that AAP is Congress’ alliance partner in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

My heartfelt condolences to the family of deceased farmer Shubkaran son of Charanjit Singh of V.Ballo District Bathinda who was shot by Haryana police today at Khannauri border during #FarmerProtest2024. This is matter of grave concern and at the same time shame for @BhagwantMann… pic.twitter.com/WgXiLxMd4i — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) February 21, 2024

Additionally, Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher said the death occurred owing to police firing.

However, Haryana Police have not yet confirmed any casualty. In the afternoon hours, the Haryana Police tweeted, “According to the information received so far, no farmer has died today #KisanAndolan This is just a rumour. There is information about two policemen and one protestor being injured at Data Singh-Khanori border who is undergoing treatment.”

As per reports, one man did die at Rajindra Hospital due to injuries to the head, but bullet injury is not confirmed. As per a report by News 18, a medical officer at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital said prima facie the victim suffered a rubber bullet injury. Three injured persons were admitted to the hospital, out of which one died, while the other two were out of danger.