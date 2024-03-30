Saturday, March 30, 2024
‘Bhagwant Mann backstabbed us, won’t let AAP leaders enter our villages’: Farmers take to streets in Punjab, burn effigy of CM

One of the farmers said, "Farmers and labourers are burning the effigy of the Bhagwant Mann government. Bhagwant Mann's government has backstabbed the farmers of Punjab."

Punjab: Farmers protest against AAP govt, burn effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers in Punjab protest against Bhagwant Mann. Image Source: Hindustan and Jagran
The farmers of Punjab have opened a protest front against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Farmers protested in Amritsar on Saturday (30 March) against the state government’s decision regarding the market committee and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

During the demonstration, the protesters called him ‘anti-farmer’ and raised slogans against him. Farmers protesting near the Golden Gate in Amritsar said that they would fight against the dictatorship of Bhagwant Mann.

They said that the AAP government in Punjab has decided to dissolve 26 market committees, which is against the interests of farmers and labourers. They accused Bhagwant Mann of backstabbing farmers.

One of the farmers said, “Farmers and labourers are burning the effigy of the Bhagwant Mann government. Bhagwant Mann’s government has backstabbed the farmers of Punjab. And has caused damage to us. The government dissolved 26 market committees in Punjab. They have handed over all the work to 9 corporates. In protest, we are burning the effigy of Bhagwant Mann.”

He added, “To save his government, Bhagwant Mann strangled Punjabis. I call upon the traders that if they want to stay in the market, then speak against the government. I will ask the market committee officials to come ahead against them. In due course, we will decide what decision to take against the Bhagwant Mann government.”

In another video, this farmer said, “We will also decide whether to allow the Aam Aadmi Party to enter the village or not if this notification is not cancelled. Along with this, we would like to tell the Bhagwant Mann government that if you do not withdraw this decision, then you will also have to face us.”

The farmer from Punjab said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has turned agro-markets into corporate yards. He said that the decision to buy, sell and store wheat for the year 2023-24 has been given to the corporate companies. He warned that the protest would now reach a climax in Punjab.

Notably, the Punjab state government has amended the Market Committees Act and dissolved the market committees to merge with various other departments. This has provoked the farmers of Punjab who are now accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of dictatorship and working against the farmers and labourers.

Searched termsfarmers protest, bhagwant mann, app government in punjab
