Rajasthan: ‘Friends’ murder man for refusing to perform oral sex, cops arrest one

The cops were able to trace the accused based on inquiries and technical investigations.

OpIndia Staff
On Thursday (7th March), the Rajasthan police informed that a 40-year-old man named Om Prakash Bairwa was murdered by his two ‘friends’ for refusing to engage in oral sex.

The incident took place on 26th February this year in the Brana district of the State. As per reports, the accused were identified as Murlidhar Prajapati and Surendra Yadav.

While speaking about the matter, SP (Baran) Raj Kumar Choudhary informed that the victim and the two accused men had drunk alcohol on the fateful day. The trio had also visited the residence of the sister of Murlidhar Prajapati.

On their return to Baran, Prajapati and Yadav forced Om Prakash Bariwa to perform oral sex on them. After the victim refused to give in to their demands, the duo killed Bairwa and dumped his body in a dry pond.

The body of the victim was discovered by the police on 27th February this year. The cops were able to trace the accused based on inquiries and technical investigations.

Murlidhar Prajapati confessed to the murder after being apprehended by the police. In the meantime, accused Surendra Yadav consumed a poisonous substance fearing arrest. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Yadav worked as a daily wage worker while accused Prajapati was a dhaba owner in Baran district of Rajasthan.

