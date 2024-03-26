After enduring 21 days of fasting, Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist and advocate for education reform, has decided to conclude his hunger strike aimed at advocating for Ladakh’s statehood and the preservation of the delicate Himalayan ecosystem. Despite ending his fast, Wangchuk emphasised that his battle would persist.

“I will persist in my efforts for constitutional protections for Ladakh and the political rights of its people,” stated Mr. Wangchuk as he brought his hunger strike to a close. Thousands gathered across different regions of the Union Territory as the fast ended, with women’s groups now preparing to initiate a hunger strike with similar demands.

Commencing his fast on March 6, the reformer—whose life inspired the character of Phsukh Wangdu in the 2009 film ‘3 Idiots’—initially announced his intention to continue for 21 days, with the possibility of extension “until death.”

Earlier this week, Wangchuk urged the Union government to “demonstrate integrity” and fulfil the demands of Ladakh’s people. In a video shared on X, he gestured towards a frozen glass of water, highlighting that 350 individuals had joined him in fasting, enduring temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius.

“We are striving to stir the consciousness of our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and Home Minister Mr Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile Himalayan mountain ecosystem in Ladakh and the distinct indigenous tribal cultures that flourish here,” expressed the activist in the video.

“We do not wish to view PM Modi and Amit Shah merely as politicians, but rather as statesmen; however, for that, they must exhibit integrity and foresight,” he added.

Following the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, comprising the Leh and Kargil districts, was established as a separate Union Territory on August 5, 2019.

After this development, significant protests and hunger strikes arose earlier this year within the Union Territory. Leaders from the Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil joined forces under the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, advocating for statehood and the protection of the rights of the predominantly tribal population under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.