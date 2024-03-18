On Monday, the Taliban said Pakistan conducted two airstrikes in Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of five women and three children. Additionally, the Taliban retaliated by firing heavy weapons at Pakistani forces along the border, a report published by Reuters said.

The two neighbouring nations have been accusing each other regarding a series of recent Islamist militant attacks in Pakistan. Pakistan insists these attacks originated from Afghan territory, a claim the Taliban in Afghanistan refute.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not permit anyone to jeopardize security by using Afghan land,” stated Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration. Mujahid mentioned that the airstrikes targeted the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, resulting in the loss of lives.

In response, the Pakistani foreign office released a statement indicating that Pakistan had conducted “intelligence-based anti-terror operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan.”

The nature of these operations was not specified, but it was stated that they targeted members of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group following an attack on a military post in Pakistan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s defence ministry released a separate statement asserting that its security forces had aimed at Pakistani troops along the border in retaliation for the airstrikes.

Furthermore, the Taliban foreign office mentioned that it had summoned Pakistan’s head of mission to express condemnation for the attacks.

In a statement broadcast on state television, the Pakistani military remarked that “a recent surge of terrorism has the complete backing and facilitation of Afghanistan.” While not directly referencing any airstrikes, it indicated that the attack on Saturday was orchestrated by militants harboured in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s government and security officials have consistently stated that such attacks have increased in recent months, with many attributed to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and launched from Afghan territory.

“Pakistan’s foreign office stated that over the past two years, it has consistently raised serious concerns with the interim Afghan government regarding the presence of terrorist organizations.”

The most recent attack occurred on Saturday, when a vehicle carrying explosives and multiple suicide bombers detonated at a military post near the Afghan border, resulting in the deaths of seven Pakistani security force members.

In response to Pakistan’s accusations, the Afghan Taliban has refuted claims that it allows militant groups to operate from its territory.

Taliban spokesman Mujahid commented in the statement, “Pakistan should not attribute the lack of control, incompetence, and issues in its territory to Afghanistan.” He added, “Such incidents can lead to severe consequences beyond Pakistan’s control.”