Thane: Minor assaulted for greeting youth with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, forced to chant ‘Allah Hu Akbar’; incident caught on CCTV camera

The father of the victim, Sanjay Singh filed an FIR in this matter in which five unidentified youths have been booked. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai’s Mira Road area on Monday (25th March) at around 9:30 PM.

Minor boy assaulted for greeting with Jai Shri Ram, threatened and forced to chant 'Allahu Akbar'
Minor boy assaulted for greeting with Jai Shri Ram, threatened and forced to chant 'Allahu Akbar' (Screengrab of CCTV footage, Image Source - Newsnine)
In a shocking incident caught on CCTV camera, a minor 11-year-old boy was assaulted for greeting a youth with ‘Jai Shri Ram’. As per reports, the minor boy had mistakenly assumed an unknown youth to be the security guard of the building where he lives with his family when he greeted him with ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Subsequently, the youth along with his other accomplices chased the minor boy and assaulted him for greeting one of them with ‘Jai Shri Ram’. It is also alleged that they threatened and forced the minor boy to chant ‘Allahu Akbar’

The father of the victim, Sanjay Singh, filed an FIR in this matter, in which five unidentified youths have been booked. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai’s Mira Road area on Monday (25th March) at around 9:30 PM. Incidentally, it was captured on CCTV cameras in the building. 

In one of the CCTV videos accessed by News9live.com, the minor boy is seen entering the building while reportedly greeting a person, “Jai Shree Ram”. Afterwards, some youths tried to stop the minor victim, but he kept walking into his building. In another video, five young men were seen entering the building.

As per his father’s complaint, Sanjay Singh’s son was returning to the building around 9:30 PM after buying milk from a nearby store. On his way back, he spotted someone who he mistook as the building’s security guard and greeted him with “Jai Shree Ram” before heading towards his home. However, he later realised that the person he greeted was not the security guard. Meanwhile, the unknown youth tried to stop the minor boy. 

Immediately after the incident, five unidentified youths chased him inside the building and physically assaulted him. According to the complaint, the minor was also forced to chant “Allah Hu Akbar”.

When a resident saw the minor being attacked, he tried to stop the assailants, but they fled. He immediately informed the minor’s father, and together they took him to the Mira Road police station. A case was filed against the unidentified youths under Sections 448, 295A, 153A, 37, 1C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police are investigating the case but no youth have been arrested so far in this matter. 

