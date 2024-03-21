Thursday, March 21, 2024
Dangerous to overlook his glorification of EVR: Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri withdraw from Music Academy Conference under TM Krishna’s presidency

"He has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, wilfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi," Ranjani-Gayatri added.

ANI
Ranjani Gayatri withdraw from music academy conference citing TM Krishna's abusive behaviour
TM Krishna (L), Ranjani Gayatri (R), images via Hindu BusinessLine and India Currents
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy’s Conference 2024 and said that their participation in this year’s conference under TM Krishna’s presidency would constitute a “moral violation.”

They accused Krishna of causing “immense damage” to the Carnatic music world.

Taking to social media platform X, Ranjani and Gayatri said, “We have communicated our decision to withdraw from participating in the Music Academy’s conference 2024 & from presenting our concert on 25 Dec. We made this decision as the conference would be presided over by TM Krishna.”

“He has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, wilfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi,” they added.

The musicians further alleged that Krishna’s actions have “tried to spread a sense of shame in being a carnatic musician” and has been exhibited through his “consistent denigration of spirituality in music.”

They also accused him of vilifying the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work and literature.

“It’s dangerous to overlook Mr TM Krishna’s glorification of a figure like EVR who 1. Openly proposed a genocide of ‘brahmins’ 2. Repeatedly called/abused every woman of this community with vile profanity 3. Relentlessly worked to normalize filthy language in social discourse,” they posted on X.

“We believe in a value system that respects art and artists, vaggeyakaras, rasikas, institutions, our roots and culture. We will be in moral violation if we were to bury these values and join this year’s conference,” the musicians added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

