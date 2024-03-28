On 28th March, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya called out Trinamool Congress for leaking sensitive personal information of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Rekha Patra from Basirhat. Rekha is one of the victims in the Sandeshkhali matter and the first woman to raise her voice against the atrocities happening against women in the area.

In a post on X, Malviya quoted the post by AITC’s official handle and wrote, “Shame on Mamata Banerjee. In a bid to denigrate the protesting women of #Sandeshkhali, TMC stoops to a new low and officially leaks sensitive government data, including personal details of Rekha Patra, BJP’s candidate from Basirhat. TMC has to take the blame for any eventuality.”

He added, “The Swasthya Sathi card, referred to here, is as good as defunct. The healthcare facilities in West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, are abysmal, forcing lakhs of people from Bengal to seek medical care in other states. Besides, a petulant Mamata Banerjee has not allowed Prime Minister Modi’s Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in West Bengal, denying benefits to crores of people.”

Urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the post made by TMC and take immediate steps to ensure personal data of West Bengal residents are not leaked or misused, he wrote, “Urge ECI to take immediate steps, to ensure personal data of all residents of West Bengal is safe with the government of WB and not leaked or misused by the ruling TMC.”

TMC leaked the personal information of Rekha Patra

Earlier, TMC put up a screenshot of information from the state government database to put Rekha in a bad light. In the post, TMC claimed they caught Rekha Patra red-handed as she “enjoys benefits of Mamata Banerjee’s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s zamindars”. TMC wrote, “Caught red-handed! BJP’s MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt Mamata Banerjee’s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s JOMIDARS. PM Narendra Modi, don’t forget to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card the next time you call her. It might help you understand how our leader’s brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

Netizens react to Rekha Patra’s doxxing by TMC

Following the post by TMC on Rekha Patra, netizens strongly objected to doxxing of BJP’s candidate Rekha Patra. X user Shiva said, “Needs to be mass reported.. this should fall under doxxing,” and tagged Amit Malviya in his post.

BefittingFacts wrote, “Shameful act by Trinamool Congress Party. They are not only leaking personal data of BJP MP candidate but also using govt website to set political goals. According to TMC, anyone who is beneficiary of govt schemes should not speak against govt or fight election against ruling party. If that is the case, every beneficiary if Ayushman, PM Awas, Swachh Bharat should vote for BJP?”

X user Darshan Pathank said, “Feminist party is leaking private information of a woman BJP candidate Rekha Patra from Basirhat who is also the victim of Sandeshkhali.”

BJP fields Rekha Patra, woman who led protests against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, as Basirhat candidate in LS polls

Notably, Rekha Patra was the first woman in Sandeshkhali who had raised her voice and spearheaded the protests accusing Shahjahan and his aides of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. Patra was also a part of the group that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting in Barasat on 6th March, where they discussed the challenges faced by women in Sandeshkhali with the Prime Minister. Later, she was announced as the candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Basirhat seat.

Sandeshkhali horror

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

During that time, the TMC goons retaliated and the police acted as mute spectators. In several cases, the cops themselves resorted to harassment of the women. It had come to light that the residents were the subject of sexual violence by the TMC for a long time.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area on 10th February 2024.

On 17th February, the police arrested TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali.

After large-scale protests and intervention of the Calcutta High Court, the primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on 29th February.