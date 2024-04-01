On Monday (1st April), former AAP MP from Punjab’s Patiala, Dharamvir Gandhi joined the Indian National Congress in the presence of several senior party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per the reports, Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat.

Gandhi, while addressing the media on the occasion, slammed the AAP party and said that he, and many other leaders like him who still are part of AAP, made a huge mistake by joining the party in the year 2014. “It was the biggest mistake of our lives. We had some hopes from the AAP but we remained unsatisfied. All our dreams stayed ignored and unfulfilled,” Gandhi added.

The leader further praised the Congress party and said that the only party that can save democracy today is Congress. “These days I don’t keep well. My eyesight is weak. But then too, if Congress wants me to contest the elections from Patiala, I am ready for that. I actually have nothing to do with the Lok Sabha elections or polls. But then this is a good opportunity to show AAP what working for the people means. I am absolutely ready for the elections,” he added.

Dharamveer Gandhi further said, “Maharani Parneet Kaur is contesting from BJP in Patiala. I challenge her. The party that she represents does not respect democracy. The only party which can today save the Indian democracy and Constitution is Congress.”

It is important to note that several leaders from the Congress party and INDI Alliance extended support to AAP in Delhi after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam. The Congress slammed the BJP and accused it of using the central agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.