Monday, April 1, 2024
HomePoliticsDharamveer Gandhi quits AAP, joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, slams Aam Aadmi...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Dharamveer Gandhi quits AAP, joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, slams Aam Aadmi Party a day after Congress extended support to them

Gandhi, while addressing the media on the occasion, slammed the AAP party and said that he, and many other leaders like him who still are part of AAP, made a huge mistake by joining the party in the year 2014.

OpIndia Staff
AAP's Dharamveer Gandhi joins Congress ahead of the LS polls, slams AAP saying ready to contest from Congress
Dharamveer Gandhi - Image- X/INC
10

On Monday (1st April), former AAP MP from Punjab’s Patiala, Dharamvir Gandhi joined the Indian National Congress in the presence of several senior party leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per the reports, Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat.

Gandhi, while addressing the media on the occasion, slammed the AAP party and said that he, and many other leaders like him who still are part of AAP, made a huge mistake by joining the party in the year 2014. “It was the biggest mistake of our lives. We had some hopes from the AAP but we remained unsatisfied. All our dreams stayed ignored and unfulfilled,” Gandhi added.

The leader further praised the Congress party and said that the only party that can save democracy today is Congress. “These days I don’t keep well. My eyesight is weak. But then too, if Congress wants me to contest the elections from Patiala, I am ready for that. I actually have nothing to do with the Lok Sabha elections or polls. But then this is a good opportunity to show AAP what working for the people means. I am absolutely ready for the elections,” he added.

Dharamveer Gandhi further said, “Maharani Parneet Kaur is contesting from BJP in Patiala. I challenge her. The party that she represents does not respect democracy. The only party which can today save the Indian democracy and Constitution is Congress.”

It is important to note that several leaders from the Congress party and INDI Alliance extended support to AAP in Delhi after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam. The Congress slammed the BJP and accused it of using the central agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Congress alliance
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meer Faisal communalises the Sambalpur revenge attack as a ‘terror attack by a Hindu’, his original X account was withheld earlier for spreading fake...

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Abhilash Mishra had a personal rivalry with a man named Sushil Paika, a member of an Instagram page, "SBP Mafia Gang". Paika allegedly assaulted Mishra's father, after which he sought revenge. He planned to frame Paika in a bombing incident and put a ticket, "SBP Mafia Gang", on the bomb.
News Reports

Stalin, who gave genocidal calls against Hindus, cites case of Nupur Sharma, threatened by Islamsits, to get FIRs clubbed, SC rejects: What happened

OpIndia Staff -
To get FIRs clubbed, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who gave genocidal calls against Hindus, audaciously compared his case to that of Nupur Sharma, who received death, rape and beheading threats from Islamists for quoting Islamic Hadiths on Prophet Muhammad

3 hearts, 3 kidneys, hands, spine and tongue: Nigerian police arrest Islamic cleric for collecting human body parts for ‘rituals’

Bengaluru: Rehan, who converted to Islam in his teens, stabs his girlfriend Farida Khatoon 15 times for rejecting his marriage proposal

Rajasthan Ram Baraat attacked: Kota Muslims play victim, write to IG demanding action against ‘miscreants disrupting mosque prayers’

Exclusive: RTI reveals huge discrepancies in AAP’s Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, beneficiaries in thousands but claimed in lakhs, missing trail of ₹100 crores

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Meer Faisal communalises the Sambalpur revenge attack as a ‘terror attack by a Hindu’, his original X account was withheld earlier for spreading fake...

OpIndia Staff -

Stalin, who gave genocidal calls against Hindus, cites case of Nupur Sharma, threatened by Islamsits, to get FIRs clubbed, SC rejects: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

3 hearts, 3 kidneys, hands, spine and tongue: Nigerian police arrest Islamic cleric for collecting human body parts for ‘rituals’

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: Rehan, who converted to Islam in his teens, stabs his girlfriend Farida Khatoon 15 times for rejecting his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan Ram Baraat attacked: Kota Muslims play victim, write to IG demanding action against ‘miscreants disrupting mosque prayers’

OpIndia Staff -

Faridabad Religious Conversion: Doctor Faizan Ahmed lures a minor Hindu boy to read Kalma by promising 72 hoors in Jannat

OpIndia Staff -

Congress requests no coercive action against party for pending Income Tax dues till elections are over – SG Tushar Mehta accepts after Court agrees...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Suhail got 4 Hindu women married to Muslim men’: Dheerendra Shastri slams Suhail Ansari after his objectionable videos go viral, Yoga teacher apologises

OpIndia Staff -

Plot to revive Hindu terror conspiracy? Rameshwaram cafe blast accused used Hindu identity in fake documents, here’s how this is not a new phenomenon

Siddhi Somani -

Exclusive: RTI reveals huge discrepancies in AAP’s Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, beneficiaries in thousands but claimed in lakhs, missing trail of ₹100 crores

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com