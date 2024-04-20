Hitting out at the opposition over its allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to change the Constitution, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, spiritual head and Dewan at Ajmer Sharif Dargah said on Saturday said that a false illusion is being created and making amendments is different and it cannot be linked to changing the constitution.

“The Constitution was made in 1950. How many amendments have been made in the Parliament since then? In the interest of nation and public, if amendments are needed, they will be done. A false illusion is being created. Was the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975 not an amendment? Making amendments cannot be linked to changing the Constitution,” he said.

Further, praising the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, Syed Zainul said that the country has been progressing in the last 10 years and the position that country has achieved in the world is the contribution of the present government.

“The country has been progressing in the last 10 years. The position that the country has achieved in the world is the contribution of the present government. The public should also see who is taking our country towards progress and then use their vote based on this,” spiritual head at Ajmer Sharif Dargah said.

On being asked if Ram Mandir would be an issue in the elections, Syed Zainul Abedin said that Ram temple can be an issue but it cannot be linked to elections.

“Ram temple was built only after the decision of the Supreme Court. There is no point in taking credit in this. The public understands this thing. When the SC has given its decision then there is no point in getting hurt over it,” he said.

Also, speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, “When our country was divided into two parts, people went and settled in different places in the world. Now when they have to come back, where will they go? They will come to their old country only. This law has been brought only to give them citizenship.”

